LIGUE 1 – ESTAC – Adil Rami savored his return: “I’m still standing, I’m a 4×4!”

It’s been almost two and a half years that he had not driven back the lawns of the L1. But Adil Rami did not miss his big debut with Troyes. The world champion did not tremble on the right flank of the central defense to three of the Auboise formation. And he especially saw his new team win against Nice (1-0). Something to make her happy. “It is great pleasure to replay“, he admitted in the mixed zone at the end of the meeting. Delighted with his return and to silence some critics.”I’m still standing, I’m a 4×4 ! “, he says.”I did the ‘taf’, we did the ‘taf’ with this first victory at home. These are three super important points for the team. “

However, he had to wait a little longer to regain the French championship. A week after resuming in National 3, with the reserve (0-0 against Illkirch), the former Lille, up to then upset by calf concerns, has indeed started the meeting against the Aiglons on the bench. But Oualid El Hajjam’s injury in the 27th was a game-changer. “I had to get home earlier than expectedu “, he explains.”It is very complicated to enter during the match, especially for his first, against a great team from Nice, with in my opinion the best coach in Ligue 1 (note: Christophe Galtier). It was not easy mentally. But as since the beginning of my career, I want to take up all challenges. “

It’s nice to always have this grinta

For his first with ESTAC, he succeeded. Despite the pressure and the profile of his opponents of the day, he assured. “At one point, we are a certain age but people do not make the difference and at the slightest misstep we shoot you… “, admits the former Marseillais who knows he is expected.”It was hard, especially after the entry of Gouiri, who is hard-hitting, lively. But we stayed together and we weren’t endangered“And if he did not have a lot of work, he weighed differently according to his words.”I spoke a lot to my teammates so as not to be left with any space. We often hurt the opponent but we often concede goals late in the game, at the last minute. And I told them: ‘With me, that is not possible ! ‘”.

If it will be necessary to wait to get a precise idea on this, his experience can in any case be invaluable to the players of Laurent Batlles. But while waiting to know if he will have a real impact on his new training, the 2018 world champion is not sulking his pleasure. “I’m almost 36 years old and so every training or game is something to take. Mentally, I will always be there to fight: every meter, every duel, I won’t let go. It’s nice to always have this grinta. “And to see him again in L1 with this mentality.

