Ligue 1: Rami celebrates his return with Troyes, the fireworks of Rennes, the nightmare of Saint-Etienne

Six matches were scheduled this Sunday afternoon for the 10th day of Ligue 1. There were goals and spectacle on all the lawns.

The demonstration: Rennes was sublime

X factor of Rennes since the start of the season, Gaëtan Laborde has split a superb Madjer on a cross from Hamari Traoré (24th) to open the Rennes festival in Metz (0-3). The 7th goal of the season for the former Montpellier, his 4th with the Bretons. Recruited against 15 million euros this summer, the striker, top scorer in the Championship, already largely amortized his purchase price. The small festival of Kamaldeen Sulemana, who had fun in the Metz area before hitting for the re-entering cross (37th), is also worth the detour. After a one-two, Martin Terrier closed this festival in the first period, where the Messins sank. With this fourth spectacular success – a return from Laborde, transversal for Flavien Tait – Stade Rennes propels themselves to 6th place. Metz is barrage.

2004 – Gaëtan Laborde has scored in each of his last 4 Ligue 1 matches (4 goals) – he is the 1st Rennes player to achieve such a performance in the same year since Alexander Frei 🇨🇭 in August 2004 (also 4) . Anticyclone. @Rennais Stadium pic.twitter.com/g250lYDZye – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 17, 2021

The return: Rami pushes back the lawns of Ligue 1

For his debut in the Troyes jersey, and his comeback in Ligue 1 two years after his last match in the French Championship with OM, Adil Rami had a successful first. Quickly entering the game after the injury in the three defense of Oualid El-Hajjam (27th), the 2018 world champion showed good things, at 35 years old. Ovationed by the Aube stadium, Rami was solid with the Trojans to surprise against the Nice of Christophe Galtier (3rd), who misses the opportunity to seize the place of dolphin of PSG. Laurent Battles’ ESTAC wins its first game of the season at home, and is positioned in 16th place.

The descent into Hell: Saint-Etienne no longer responds

Strasbourg has plunged Saint-Etienne even further into the crisis. One of the two teams not to have won a single match since the start of the season, Sainté has sunk a little deeper into doubt and the depths of the standings, more than ever last. Nothing was against the Alsatians (5-1). The unfortunate Zaydou Youssouf notably symbolized this sinking, a CSC for the 2-0 (38th) then a slightly harsh red (44th). If, from his 5th goal of the season, Wahbi Khazri revived the suspense a little (45th + 5), the Stéphanois drank the chalice to the lie after the last two goals of the Gameiro-Ajorque pair. They lost in addition to their 6th game of the season, their titular goalkeeper Etienne Green, who came out groggy after a shock to the head. With its festival, Strasbourg is making a nice leap forward (8th).



The fateful minute: Hwang, unfortunate hero of the derby

Long undecided, this Battle of the Atlantic did not designate a winner between Bordeaux and Nantes (1-1). While the Girondins still do not obtain a victory at home in 5 matches this season (3 draws, 2 losses), Vladimir Petkovic’s men believed they could rely on a splendid goal from Hwang Ui-jo, who had already hit the bar of Alban Lafont in the first period (17th). In the 62nd minute, the Bordeaux striker hooked his defender before arming an unstoppable curl from the right to the small opposite net. But if he thought of putting on the hero’s costume at Matmut Atlantique, Hwang brought the opposing equalizer in spite of himself. Released on injury in the 74th, the South Korean left his partners momentarily at ten, and Pedro Chirivella took advantage (75th). Nantes remains in the first part of the table (9th), Bordeaux is 17th.

The goal: Honorat thinning

Already the head in the bucket at the end of the season and saved in extremis in the elite during the last day, Brest, for months, has not really been able to do it in Ligue 1. Despite the replacement of Olivier Dall’Oglio by Michel Der Zakarian, the Finistériens no longer find the path to success , they who still have not won after 10 days after their new draw against Reims (1-1). Fortunately for them, Franck Honorat allowed them to continue their streak of at least one goal scored in each of their L1 games. And in what way: on a ball pushed back in the axis, the number 9 did not ask a question and to unleash an incredible volley from the right from outside the area (74th). Enough to snatch a point, but not to get a first victory or get out of this second-to-last place. With this good point away, the Rémois are 14th.

The number: 3