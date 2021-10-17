Ligue 1 – Rennes is a hit, Saint-Etienne sinks, Bordeaux stagnates during the 10th day

Metz – Rennes: 0-3

The truce did not stop the momentum of Stade Rennais. Author of a remarkable victory against PSG (2-0) before international matches, the Red and Black continued their momentum to correct Metz (0-3). The Bretons quickly took shelter by leading 3 to 0 in the first period. Gaëtan Laborde took the opportunity to score in his fourth match in a row to bring his goals counter to seven (0-1, 24th). And Kamaldeen Sulemana then regaled with a sublime goal (0-2, 37th) before seeing Martin Terrier drive the point home (0-3, 45th). If Rennes eased off after the break and goes back to 6th place, Metz has failed to raise his head and concedes another setback, the sixth already. Ranked 18th, the Metz club remains stuck in the depths of the ranking.

In short : Rennes confirms its renewal in a beautiful way. Bruno Génésio seems to have found the right formula.

Strasbourg – Saint-Etienne: 5-1

Strasbourg did not give Saint-Etienne a gift. Without a win for two matches, the Alsatians have left the front in a good way. By slapping the Greens, reduced to ten after the expulsion of Zaydou Youssouf in the 44th. If Maxime Le Marchand opened the scoring, (1-0, 26th), the Strasbourg attackers all took advantage of it to get their goal: Kevin Gameiro (3-1, 69th), Ludovic Ajorque (5-1, 79th) and Habib Diallo (5-1, 85th) made the nets tremble. If Wahbi Khazri reduced the score from the penalty spot (2-1, 45th), after seeing Zaydou Youssouf score against his side (2-0, 38th), Sainté sinks again with this sixth defeat in his last seven matches. Racing is 8th while the Greens are last.

In short : We will have to find what electroshock can work for these Greens, decidedly very worrying.

Claudel Puel during the beating suffered by ASSE on the lawn of Strasbourg (5-1) during the 10th day of Ligue 1 Credit: Getty Images



Bordeaux – Nantes: 1-1

Everything was played at the start of the last quarter of an hour in this meeting. At the helm following a goal from Hwang Ui-jo scored after the hour mark (62nd), Bordeaux paid dearly for the injury of its only scorer of the day ten minutes after the opening of the scoring. A silly injury since the South Korean international got his feet in the mat all alone in the 73rd minute. The result: a loose right ankle and an FCGB team that played ten for a few minutes. This is where Nantes woke up. Antoine Koumbouaré’s men took advantage of a counter ball, facing this diminished and messy Bordeaux, to go to the right side and find Pedro Chirivella in the area (75th). Volunteers, the Girondins, 17th in the standings, were then too messy before leaving the lawn under the whistles.

In short : Bordeaux celebrated its 140 years. Communion with the supporters, special jersey, a beautiful sun: everything was there to shine. But the Bordelais missed the boat.

Brest – Reims: 1-1

Brest needed this point. Stuck in the depths of the standings, the Breton club avoided conceding a fourth consecutive defeat in the league by snatching a draw against Stade de Reims (1-1) in front of its audience of Francis Le Blé. Led by the score since the 12th minute, after Wout Faes’ goal, SB29 raised the bar in the second half by offering football more in line with its principles, that is to say, attractive and inspired football. The Bretons especially snatched the equalizer following a masterpiece signed Franck Honorat, author of a long volley that hit the mark in the 74th minute. Despite a great deal of pressure on the Reims goal at the end of the match, the premises could not go for the victory.

In short : Brest saved appearances with the draw, but they still haven’t won this season.

