Liverpool: Is Salah the best player in the world? – Soccer

Author of a new masterful performance against Watford (5-0), Mohamed Salah continues to impress with Liverpool. To the point of being considered by his coach Jrgen Klopp as the best player in the world at the moment.

Salah has been enjoying it since the start of the season

His tripl was not enough. Author of three goals against Watford (5-0) on Saturday in the Premier League, Roberto Firmino largely contributed to the victory of Liverpool on the 8th day of the league. However, all eyes were on his teammate Mohamed Salah at the final whistle.

It must be said that the Egyptian confirmed his good form with an XXL performance against the Hornets. Author of a decisive pass for Sadio Man on the opener, from a delicious outside foot, Salah then scored a new goal which quickly went around the world, a few weeks after a wonderful achievement against Manchester City ( 2-2, October 3).

J. Klopp – who is better than him?

His performance was tremendous today, his coach Jrgen Klopp admitted at BT Sport after the meeting. The pass on the first base is great and its goal is special. The coach of the Reds is under the spell. He is at the top! We all see it. Who is better than him? One cannot argue about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now he’s the best , judge the German.





After this new masterful performance of Salah, the question of his place in world football arises indeed. In 10 games, the Basyoun native has scored 10 goals and delivered 4 decisive assists. With an important precision: he scored in 9 different games out of the 10 disputed. A statistic that says a lot about its consistency at the start of the season.

Salah, the most spectacular?

Since the launch of this 2021-2022 exercise, other players have scored as much or more than Salah this season: Erling Hland (13 goals), Robert Lewandowski (13 goals) and Karim Benzema (10 goals). But the old Giallorosso has the particularity of combining aesthetics with efficiency. Currently, he is arguably the only one giving that impression, every week, of being elusive to his opponents on the pitch.

At 29, Salah seems in the shape of his life. I don’t know, he replied BT Sport when the question was asked. Sometimes I don’t have the chance to score but I always try to be 100% to help the team. I am confident at the moment. I help my team take points, and that’s the most important thing. The Egyptian will try to achieve this once again on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

VIDEO: Salah’s magical goal against Watford

For you, is Salah the best player in the world right now? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …