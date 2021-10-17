Liverpool torpedo Watford with Firmino hat-trick / Premier League / J8 / Watford-Liverpool (0-5) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Mané (9e), Firmino (37e, 52e and 90e+1) and Salah (54e) for the Reds

Claudio Ranieri’s premiere turns into a nightmare.

The Italian technician had promised to offer dinner to his players in case of clean sheet against Liverpool, the hope will have only lasted nine minutes, and Ranieri will have signed his return to the Premier League with a heavy defeat at home (0-5). Dominated from the start, the Hornets have seen the fish and chips fall into the water when Sadio Mané signed his 100e league goal. The Senegalese took advantage of an offering from outside the foot of Mohamed Salah to deceive Ben Foster in peace (1-0, 9e). Mané thus became the third African player to reach this level in the history of the English elite after Drogba and Salah.

Asphyxiated in their last 30 meters throughout the first period, Moussa Sissoko’s teammates cracked a second time after a superb collective movement of the Reds, Firmino making the break following a perfect cross from Milner (2-0, 37e). Without seeing his players shoot once on goal in the first half, with just 16% possession of the ball, Ranieri quickly realized that there would be no miracle in a second act that Watford started catastrophically.





Nine minutes, this time is the time it took Reds to score two new goals. Firmino saw double taking advantage of a bad throw from Foster (3-0, 52e), then the king of Egypt Salah again drew a masterpiece worthy of the greatest to register the fourth pawn of the game (4-0, 54e). The ordeal could have ended there, but Firmino decided to end the ball rolling by signing a hat trick to make resonate the famous If Señor, a song in his name, in the Vicarage (0-5.90e+1). A card that allows Liverpool to temporarily settle at the top of the Premier League, pending Chelsea.

For the Ranieri effect, it will be necessary to iron.

Watford (4-4-2): Foster – Kiko (Ngakia, 56e), Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Rose – Dennis (Pedro, 70e), Kucka, Sissoko, Masina (Cleverley, 46e) – Sarr, Cucho. Coach: Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson – Alexander-Arnold (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 65e), Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas, 67e) – Milner (Williams 83e), Henderson, Keita – Salah, Firmino, Mané. Coach: Jürgen Klopp.

