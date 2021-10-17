Lorient: the program of tributes planned for Tapie

Zapping Goal! Football club

On October 3, the former president of Olympique de Marseille, Bernard Tapie, passed away at the age of 78 from cancer. While OM receives Lorient, this Sunday (8:45 p.m.) at the Vélodrome stadium, at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1, new tributes will be paid to the Boss.

According to information from the newspaper L’Equipe, the Marseille players will wear a black T-shirt with the face of Bernard Tapie during the warm-up. A black armband will also be worn by the players of the meeting and tifos and banners will be displayed in the stands. A minute of meditation will also be observed before the kick-off, which will be given by his grandson, Rodolphe Michaux-Tapie, as well as his great-grandson.

𝘾’𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙖 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚! #OMFCL 🔥 Our Olympians receive FC Lorient at 8:45 p.m. at the@orangevelodrome 🏟 Everyone at the stadium for a last tribute to 𝘽𝙊𝙎𝙎! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uXVxoc6Vmt

– Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 17, 2021