    Lorient: the program of tributes planned for Tapie

    On October 3, the former president of Olympique de Marseille, Bernard Tapie, passed away at the age of 78 from cancer. While OM receives Lorient, this Sunday (8:45 p.m.) at the Vélodrome stadium, at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1, new tributes will be paid to the Boss.

    According to information from the newspaper L’Equipe, the Marseille players will wear a black T-shirt with the face of Bernard Tapie during the warm-up. A black armband will also be worn by the players of the meeting and tifos and banners will be displayed in the stands. A minute of meditation will also be observed before the kick-off, which will be given by his grandson, Rodolphe Michaux-Tapie, as well as his great-grandson.

    New tributes will be paid to Bernard Tapie, who died two weeks ago, during the match between Olympique de Marseille and Lorient, counting for the 10th day of Ligue 1.

