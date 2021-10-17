More

    Louane reveals why she refused “Dance with the stars”

    News


    Revealed in 2013 by participating in the second edition of “The Voice”, Louane had at the time flaunted her astonishing artistic maturity at just 17 years old. The following year, the young woman had consolidated her insolent precocity by illustrating herself with mastery in the first role of the film “La Famille Bélier”, which had won her the César for best female hope in 2015. A meteoric rise that she continued.


    Louane has continued his journey since and has consolidated his place as an artist acclaimed by the French. However, this 24-year-old phenomenon does not yet have all the talents … While she was approached a few years ago to participate in the show “Dance with the stars”, the interpreter of “Avenir” preferred to decline the proposal. During an interview granted to the microphone of Chante France, the young mother of a little Esmée reported the reasons for her refusal to produce: “I told them, ‘Honestly, I can’t dance, I don’t give a fuck there.’ I don’t know how to dance and that’s okay! I stay in my place. I’m going to sing songs … There, I manage“, she confided. And the singer to laugh:”I’m already struggling to walk without breaking my head “, she added. A new proof of maturity for the one who will join the jury of “The Voice kids” next year!

    LT


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleVideo. An impressive sunfish weighing more than 1,000 kg caught off the coast of Morocco
    Next articleSpotify launches Car Thing, its player to listen to your favorite songs in the car

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC