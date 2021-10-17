Lyon puts an end to Toulouse’s invincibility in the Top 14

The match: 25-19
There, it’s done ! By dint of waiting an hour before getting into action, the Stade Toulousain let Lyon take the initiative of the game, Sunday night at Gerland. Beaten three tries to one, the double champions of France, leaders of the Championship, were therefore logically beaten by a more aggressive Rhone team, harder to impact and more determined.
Apart from a first grand style attack from the 3rd minute, then a solid offensive streak (24th-29th), Stade Toulousain crossed like a shadow the first period, relying modestly on his back Thomas Ramos, author of three goals penalty (14th, 20th, 31st) to stick to the score (10-9) at the break. The LOU, he had scored a try behind a recovery from dismissal, the Georgian flanker Beka Saghinadze carrying everything in his path (15th).
Lyon took advantage of Toulouse hand faults to intercept the ball and, after a controlled counter, shift Dylan Cretin at the end of the line (44th, 15-9). During this time, Toulouse still counted on Ramos’ foot (48th, 15-12) but it was not enough. On a new interception, Baptiste Couilloud was put into orbit (50th, 22-12) … So, at the hour mark, the Toulouse substitutes (Dupont, Miquel, etc.) accelerated the movement.
Outnumbered (63rd, yellow card against Dumortier for willful misconduct), the LOU logically cashed a try (67th, Mauvaka) around a ruck initiated by Toulouse but kept, with energy, its lead in score to finish with take it away. This success allows him to keep his third place, while putting an end to Toulouse’s series of six consecutive victories.
6
By registering a try (50th), the captain and a half of the international scrum of the LOU, Baptiste Couilloud, consolidates (with six achievements) his position as leader of the ranking of the best scorers of the Top 14.
The fact: Josua Tuisova, the skillful bulldozer
We’re playing the 44th. The LOU rushes to the attack, the fourth non-stop time since the 35th minute. Now, after an interception by Thibault Regard, the game unfolds over large widths. And the ball, in the hands of center Joshua Tuisova (27 years old, 1.81 m 113 kilos, 14 selections with Fiji), will find flanker Dylan Crétin demarcated for the corner test which will relaunch the LOU. Launched five meters from the Toulouse goal line, and despite three defenders, the overpowering Lyon center managed to pass his ball, freeing a space in which his partner had only to slip.