Lyon puts an end to Toulouse’s invincibility in the Top 14

The fact: Josua Tuisova, the skillful bulldozer

We’re playing the 44th. The LOU rushes to the attack, the fourth non-stop time since the 35th minute. Now, after an interception by Thibault Regard, the game unfolds over large widths. And the ball, in the hands of center Joshua Tuisova (27 years old, 1.81 m 113 kilos, 14 selections with Fiji), will find flanker Dylan Crétin demarcated for the corner test which will relaunch the LOU. Launched five meters from the Toulouse goal line, and despite three defenders, the overpowering Lyon center managed to pass his ball, freeing a space in which his partner had only to slip.