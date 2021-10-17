Macron’s remarks on the massacre of October 17, 1961 castigated from all sides

After attending an official ceremony for the 60th anniversary of the massacre of Algerians in Paris, the president denounced “inexcusable crimes for the Republic”. The left castigates a head of state who does not go far enough, while the right criticizes a fit of “repentance”.

In 2012, François Hollande admitted a “bloody repression”. On the occasion of the national tribute paid on the banks of the Seine for the 60th anniversary of the massacre of Algerians on October 17, 1961 in Paris, Emmanuel Macron went further than his predecessor. After laying a wreath in tribute to the victims, the Élysée issued a statement, in which the President denounces “inexcusable crimes for the Republic”.

Yes, for historian Benjamin Stora, author of the report on the memory of the colonization and the war of Algeria, “for the first time, a head of state in office recognizes the responsibility of the state in a massacre considered as a crime”, the words of the tenant of the Élysée are far from being unanimous.

“We tortured, we massacred in the heart of Paris and up there, they knew about it”

On the left, politicians and other deputies regret that Emmanuel Macron did not go further, by recognizing “a state crime”. This is notably the position of Yannick Jadot, an environmental presidential candidate, for whom “the president missed the opportunity to take a further step towards reconciliation”. Still at EELV, Julien Bayou, the national secretary of the party, condemns that “after the massacres, Papon (the police chief at the time, Editor’s note) remained in place”.

The two men also took part in a demonstration this Saturday in the streets of Paris, in memory of the Algerians killed or wounded on October 17, 1961, and to demand recognition of the massacre as a state crime.

This recognition is also claimed by rebellious France. Saturday, in the columns of JDD, the LFI deputy of Seine-Saint-Denis Alexis Corbière called on Emmanuel Macron to “recognize the massacre of Algerians for what it was: a state crime”. The strong man of the New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA), Philippe Poutou, abounds, adding that “the anti-colonial and anti-racist struggles are of burning topicality”.

Beyond the political class, many activists considered “insufficient” the words of the Head of State, such as Rahim Rezigat, formerly of the French federation of the National Liberation Front (FLN). Quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), he believes that Emmanuel Macron “plays on words in relation to his electorate, including those nostalgic for French Algeria”.





The words of the Elysee are “a step forward but it is still partial. We hoped for more. Papon did not act alone. We tortured, we massacred in the heart of Paris and up there, they knew about it” , reacted for his part Mimouna Hadjam, spokesperson for the association Africa93. “What about the archives? Why are the river archives for example not yet open for the truth to be revealed?” She added.

The president of SOS Racisme, Dominique Sopo, stressed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) “welcome progress” while regretting “the reluctance of Emmanuel Macron” and his “small steps policy”. “The Head of State goes further than Hollande in the precision of the facts but without naming colonialism” and moreover “the crime is reduced to the responsibility of Maurice Papon. He was not a State within a State, there was indeed a head of government and a head of state who decided who was the prefect of police. Papon remained in post until 1967 “, he recalled.

On our antenna, the political scientist Naoufel Brahimi El Mili, specialist in Algeria, abounds: “The press release overwhelms Maurice Papon, as if he was the only person in charge (…) as everyone knows, the prefect represents the State” , he explained.

“Whining”, “kneeling five-year term”

But, if some believe that an opportunity was missed by Emmanuel Macron, others assure that he is doing too much. On the right, and on the extreme right, political leaders denounce “repeated repentance”, which “becomes unbearable and threatens the image of France”, according to the expression used by Marine Le Pen. For the candidate of the National Rally, the head of state “continues to belittle our country”.

For her right-hand man, who replaces her at the head of the party during the presidential campaign, MEP Jordan Bardella, “Emmanuel Macron has spent his five-year term on his knees”. “I’m fed up with France spending its time apologizing, repenting constantly. We will give France back to France by allowing the French to be proud of their country and its history” , he wrote on Twitter.

The former ally of Marine Le Pen, Florian Philippot, leader of the Patriots, denounces for his part “contritions,” whining. Finally, Eric Ciotti, one of the candidates of the Republicans, castigates “the anti-French victim propaganda of President Macron”, that is, of after him, “indecent”.

Guest of the Grand Jury LCI / RTL /Le Figaro, Valérie Pécresse conceded “a tragedy”. “But I would have liked the President of the Republic to associate with the memory of the victims of this demonstration that of the 22 French police officers who lost their lives in the FLN attacks, that same year 1961”, she added.

Several dozen dead

As a reminder, on October 17, 1961, some 30,000 Algerians demonstrated peacefully at the call of the FLN against a decree of October 5. The prefect of police Maurice Papon advised there “in the most urgent way to the Algerian workers to refrain from circulating” in the streets of Paris and of the Parisian suburbs after 8:30 pm.

Ten thousand police and gendarmes had been deployed. The repression was bloody with several demonstrators shot dead, some of whose bodies were thrown into the Seine. The number of dead is estimated by historians at at least several dozen.