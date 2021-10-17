Manchester United: Pogba raises the tone! – Soccer

After the defeat of Manchester United against Leicester (2-4) on Saturday in the Premier League, Paul Pogba gave a big rant. The French midfielder calls for a change from MU.

Pogba was annoyed after Leicester defeat

We deserved to lose. Paul Pogba (28) did not look for an excuse after Manchester United defeated Leicester (2-4) on Saturday on the 8th day of the Premier League. The Red Devils, yet quickly ahead of the score thanks to a jewel of Mason Greenwood, still had and enchan a third championship game without a win.

Despite a quality squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is still struggling to win in England. The lack of real game identity and the too crumbly defense of the Red Devils (10 goals conceded in eight days) are particularly singled out across the Channel. We conceded easy and stupid goals Pogba recognized at the Sky Sports microphone.

Pogba calls for a change

Quite annoyed by this new underperformance, the French midfielder gave a big rant and urged his teammates to show another face, on pain of quickly saying goodbye to the title. If we want to win the title, these are games that we have to win, even if they are very difficult. We need to be more mature, to play with more experience playing our football , released the world champion.





I do not know if this is the state of mind of the players, but we must change something, insisted the Habs. We have to find the mindset and the tactics to solve this problem and win.Winning is a necessity in a championship that promises to be particularly difficult this season given the competition for the title. While MU, 5th in the standings (14 points), still dropped points, Chelsea (19 points), Liverpool (18 points) and Manchester City (17 points) all won.

Manchester United face decisive weeks

Lately, we haven’t been in great shape. We have lost too many points and this is something we need to consider. We may have to change things , admitted Solskjaer after the meeting. Again in the eye of the storm, the Mancunian coach will once again have to bounce back while a demented schedule is looming for the Red Devils.

Between October 20 and November 6, Manchester United will face Atalanta Bergamo twice (in the Champions League), Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham. Suffice to say that the Mancunian club is entering a very dangerous turn. Especially since the Pogba gang will then play against Chelsea and Arsenal at the end of November. The next few weeks promise to be decisive for the rest of the Mancuniens season.

