Margaux (Don’t Forget the Lyrics) reveals how she slammed her € 534,000 jackpot

Impossible to forget this emblematic candidate of the show Do not forget the lyrics. And for good reason. Eliminated on February 3, 2020, Margaux is still the greatest Maestro of the game show presented by Nagui. With its 59 victories and its prize pool of 534,000 euros, it still stands first on the podium, just ahead of Kevin – 43 wins, 410,000 € – and Caroline – 49 wins and 398,000 €. But what the hell has she done with all that money since her loss?

This answer, Margaux offered to the magazine Star TV, while she had just come out of a shoot at France 2. Nicknamed “Queen Margaux“by Nagui, the young music lover, companion of Antoine, will indeed be on the bill for the 2021 edition of Masters tournament, during which each team can try to win 100,000 € for a good cause. “I was very happy to find the set and the different maestros, she explains in the columns of the publication. I hope toGo as far as possible, of course. Otherwise, I don’t wait nothing special about this show. “





It’s a small house with a garden in a housing estate

As for her own kitty, Margaux seems to have spent it, in part, on good terms since she invested in real estate by acquiring a house. “I bought it a year ago, in a town near Saint-Malo, specifies the Breton. It is a small house with a garden in a housing estate.” The 25-year-old candidate has not decided to live on her pensions since she is pursuing her path, professionally speaking. She would have done an internship, in May, in a veterinary clinic. On the music side, she released a single entitled Our differences with Coralie, another candidate of the program, seen nearly 200,000 times on Youtube. For the reminder, concerning his talent, see you next October 26 on France 2 …

Find Margaux’s interview in the Télé Star magazine of October 18, 2021.