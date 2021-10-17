Massacre of October 17, 1961, tributes to Samuel Paty… the information to remember from the weekend

Did you pick up the news? We have summarized the top five information from the past two days for you.

Emmanuel Macron recognizes the “inexcusable” crimes of October 17, 1961

Emmanuel Macron participates, on October 16, 2021, in a ceremony in tribute to the victims of the violent repression of a demonstration of Algerians, on October 17, 1961. JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE FOR “THE WORLD”

It was the first time that a French president was commemorating the massacre of October 17, 1961. Saturday, October 16, Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath, respected a minute of silence and met relatives of the victims during a tribute on the banks of the Seine. If the president did not deliver a speech, he has, according to a press release from the Elysee, “Recognized the facts: the crimes committed that night under the authority of Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic”. Mr. Macron therefore evaded the words “state crime” hoped for by the memory associations of October 17, 1961, arousing the annoyance of some activists.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Emmanuel Macron bows before the memory of the victims of the “inexcusable” crimes of October 17, 1961

The next day, the Paris police chief, Didier Lallement, also laid a wreath of flowers, “In memory of the dead”, while hundreds of people demonstrated in the streets of Paris.

Sixty years ago the Parisian police had violently repressed a peaceful demonstration organized at the call of the French Federation of the FLN, in which 20,000 Algerians had participated. At least 120 of them had been killed and 12,000 others arrested.

Day of tributes to Samuel Paty

During the tribute ceremony to Samuel Paty, in Conflans-Saint-Honorine, on October 16, 2021. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

One year after the assassination of Samuel Paty, the history-geography professor stabbed and beheaded on October 16, 2020, many tributes have followed one another in France.

After receiving his family with the Minister of Education on Saturday hand, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, presented Samuel Paty as “A servant of the Republic (…), victim of Islamist terrorism and human cowardice ”. A plaque in the name of the professor was inaugurated at the Ministry of Education.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers One year after the assassination of Samuel Paty: Conflans-Sainte-Honorine seeks fair homage

Hundreds of people also gathered in Eragny-sur-Oise (Val-d’Oise), where Samuel Paty lived and where the attack took place. Three hundred other people were present at the college of Bois-d’Aulne, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, where he taught. A square in his name has, moreover, was inaugurated in Paris, opposite the Sorbonne.

A unique platform for emergency numbers tested in 2022

Emmanuel Macron, in Marseille, October 16, 2021. PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

Emmanuel Macron announced the experiment on Saturday, for two years and on the scale of a wider region, of a single platform bringing together all calls to emergency numbers “From the beginning of next year”.





Read the op-ed: Article reserved for our subscribers “The establishment of a single emergency call number is necessary and beneficial”

By announcing this experiment for group calls to 15, 17 and 18, the president thus acts in advance a flagship provision of the Matras bill about to be adopted in Parliament.

At its end, “We will methodically assess which is the most efficient method” in terms, in particular, of “Response time and quality of user support”, said the president, who was at the national congress of firefighters in Marseille.

Russia hit hard by Covid-19

At the Kommunarka hospital, near Moscow, on October 15, 2021. DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

While vaccination has stalled in Russia, never had the Covid-19 pandemic claimed so many victims in the country that this weekend. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the twenty-four hour toll exceeded 1,000 dead on Saturday. Contamination also reached peaks with more than 34,000 contaminations identified over twenty-four hours on Sunday.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Covid-19: in Russia, ever higher mortality, day after day

Only 32% of Russians have completed a full vaccination schedule, and the health restrictions imposed by the government remain very limited, although several regions have reintroduced the obligation to present QR codes to access public places.

Concerned with preserving the economy, the Kremlin refused to put in place significant restrictions, such as nationwide containment, while deeming the low rate of vaccination against Covid-19 “unacceptable”.

New demonstrations against the health pass

More than 40,000 people demonstrated against the health pass, for the fourteenth Saturday in a row, according to the interior ministry. In total, 171 actions have been identified across the country.

Attendance continues to decline week after week, after reaches up to over 237,000 people this summer. They were 45,000 to demonstrate last week and more than 48,000 the previous week.

The bill extending until July 31, 2022 the possible use of the health pass was validated in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

And also…

Ivory Coast. After ten years of absence, the former president Laurent Gbagbo has signed his return to the political scene by starting a new party.

Politics. For the closing speech of the La France insoumise convention, Sunday in Reims, Jean-Luc Mélenchon has mixed nuclear, Europe, debt, pensions, to end with an appeal to the youth and its reservoir of voices, quoting Jaurès: “What are you going to do with your 20 years?” “

Paris Marathon. Kenyan Elisha Rotich broke the event record, Sunday. Ethiopian Tigist Memuye won among women.

League 1. Winner of Angers (2-1), PSG retains the lead in the championship. Lille retreats after their defeat against Clermont (1-0), while Lyon won the shock of this tenth day against Monaco (2-0).