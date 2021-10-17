Massages and flirting in the adventure, a candidate balances everything!

As the new season of Koh Lanta in full swing, a controversy arose a few weeks ago on the night activities of candidate Alix. Some participants had indeed admitted that the young woman obviously liked to provide massages to her adventure companions. A rumor on which the main interested was also explained. But today, another famous personality of this show agrees to give his side of the story for Purepeople.com. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Koh Lanta : Jade balances on Alix’s behavior towards the boys!

A subject that quickly generated debate

During the month of last September, Jade and Clémentine had declared that an adventurer of Koh Lanta in particular regularly indulged in massage on the camp. A few days later on social networks, Laurent and Namadia confirmed the information without revealing the name of this relaxation expert. Nevertheless, Alix decided to denounce herself. Indeed, for her, this is not a problem since she insists on the fact that her massages had a therapeutic purpose. His goal was really to allow his colleagues to recover more quickly and to avoid muscle tension.

If these explanations had had like effect of calming the attention around the subject, a candidate recently eliminated from Koh Lanta was giving another version of the facts. After his release from Koh Lanta the Tuesday Last October 12, Clémentine actually agreed to respond to Purepeople.com to evoke a large number of questions around his adventure. An interview in which the journalist does not fail to return to this story about massages. He indeed wished to have the opinion of the young woman on the behavior of Alix during these meetings. “Nocturnal”. Objeko therefore invites you to discover his answer.

A thorny subject

After its elimination in Koh Lanta, Clémentine seems to have decided to say all she has on her heart. Regarding Alix and her massages, she is also very clear: “Alix decided for herself of swing and to say that she was concerned. This is for me, what created stories that had no place at all. Yes, as she explained, she enjoys massaging people to put their muscles back in place after tough times. After that, it’s true that there was teasing around that, for Namadia, Laurent, Jade and me. Because we thought it was a way of getting closer to boys or rather to a boy … “.





Indeed, Clémentine implies that Alix would have done everything to get closer to Laurent in Koh Lanta : “I admit it, I say it, I mean it and I don’t care. In my opinion, it was part of a strategy, both on Laurent’s side and on Alix’s side. It was mainly between that it happened. Yes, there were massages, a lot of massages, from Alix sur Laurent. Nothing is useful of denying it or hiding it is the truth. At one point, it even swelled me! And I thought it got a little too close when Alix was with the base girls ”.

An inconvenient attitude?

At first glance, Clémentine therefore has doubts about the relationship between Alix and Laurent. When the reporter asks her if there have been even more enterprising behaviors, she seems to put on gloves: “It was just massages. Corn… here is “. As to whether things have been further, she does not wish to raise the question : “I don’t know, ask them. Alix will tell you no, that she is in a relationship with Mathieu. Maybe Laurent will say something else ». An interview with Purepeople.com which is therefore likely to cause a lot of noise among the whole small team of Koh-Lanta, The legend.

For now, Alix does not seem to have decided to speak on the subject yet. If she had nevertheless initially agreed to recognize massages for therapeutic purposes, Clémentine’s statements nevertheless shed new light on the habits of the famous firefighter ofIn prison. It should also be remembered that Alix is ​​now in a relationship with Mathieu with whom she no longer hesitates to appear on the Web. There is no doubt about the lovebirds’ complicity, as they demonstrated recently to announce their next participation in the Marathon des sables. A relationship that could therefore become stormy if the statements of Clémentine were proven. As always in such a situation, everyone will form their own opinion.



