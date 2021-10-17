Matricide of Destreland: Jade receives 14 years in prison

It took 4 days of trial and 4 hours of deliberation for the children’s court to rule on the fate of young Jade, 16 and a half years old. When the decision was announced, the two families collapsed completely, coming out with cries and tears from the court. As for Jade, she has just been the victim of a faintness.

The trial of the first girl-mother matricide of Guadeloupe has just ended, this Saturday evening (October 16, 2021), around 8:15 pm. Jade, found guilty of the intentional homicide of her mother Yahna, a 40-year-old nurse, will serve a 14-year sentence. A decision based on the facts of July 6, 2020. That morning, as they got down to the final preparations for Jade’s entry into second, mother and daughter park in the parking lot of the Destreland shopping center, the time to make some photocopies. But there, in the car, a still unexplained scene occurs. What we do know is that Jade recovered her father’s weapon, a Glock 25 pistol from the bedside table at the family home and brought it into the vehicle. It was from this same weapon that a fatal blow came, nestling in Yahna’s neck. Very quickly, she made a point of compression on her wound, while waiting for help. This reflex will unfortunately not be enough to save his life. She died a few days later from her injuries.





More details in our edition of Monday, October 18.