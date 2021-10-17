Mbappé and Al-Khelaïfi, the photo that infuriates Real

Like Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappé was rewarded by PSG this Friday for winning the Nations League with the Blues.

Once again decisive this Friday against Angers, Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goal of Paris Saint-Germain to offer his team his ninth victory of the season in Ligue 1 (2-1). And as the international tricolor does not shine only under the Parisian colors, its president Nasser al-Khelaïfi has decided to reward him for his performance with France in the League of Nations.

Winner of the 2021 edition with the Blues, Kylian Mbappé was therefore entitled to a gesture of recognition from his boss at PSG. A trophy was thus published for him, but also for Presnel Kimpembé, and was awarded to him on Friday, just after the success against Angers at the Parc des Princes.

The margins of #PSGSCO, President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi presented a trophy this evening to @ kimpembe_3 and @KMbappe for their victory in the League of Nations with the French team. pic.twitter.com/sakH2qzBZy

– Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 15, 2021

If the PSG communicated on this subject on social networks, Mbappé also posted a photo this Saturday. In the caption of this shot where he appears all smiles next to his president, the attacker wrote: ” Always hungry for more… Thank you PSG“.

The photo did not go unnoticed in Spain and the Mundo Deportivo explained that the approach of Paris Saint-Germain with this trophy presentation to his player, had not been to the taste of Real Madrid who continue to hope in the arrival of Kylian Mbappé at the Bernabeu next season.

