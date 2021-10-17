M’Baye Niang is already warning FC Nantes!

As part of the 10th day of Ligue 1, the Girondins de Bordeaux welcome FC Nantes tomorrow at 3 p.m. M’Baye Niang, recently arrived at Bordeaux, is already announcing the color for the first Atlantic derby of the season.

M’Baye Niang is ready for the Atlantic derby

Freely landed on September 24, M’Baye Niang has not yet played a minute in an official match with the Girondins de Bordeaux. But the former Stade Rennais center-forward hopes that his new coach Vladimir Petkovic will allow him to step onto the lawn of Matmut Atlantique, Sunday at 3 p.m., on the occasion of the derby against FC Nantes. Guest of the show “Rothen ignites” live from Haillan on Friday, the 26-year-old Senegalese international said he was able to do battle with Antoine Kombouaré’s men.

“The physical delay is normal because I did not do a normal recovery with a group. But today I am working. I’ve been here for three weeks and I’m working hard to join the group as quickly as possible. If I am asked, I consider myself to be competitive. Now it’s the technical staff who will judge my state of form when they need me. I stand ready ”, said the former AC Milan striker. A strong message sent to his trainer who wants to be more reserved about his physical condition.





Vladimir Petkovic gives news of M’Baye Niang

Present at a press conference on Friday, Vladimir Petkovic took stock of his workforce before the Atlantic derby against FC Nantes. Evoking the situation of M’Baye Niang, the Swiss coach of FC Girondins de Bordeaux has not completely ruled out the possibility of seeing the former Rennais aligned against the Canaries, even if he believes that he is not yet 100%.

“He is better, he has improved a lot physically, but also in his game. He is not yet 100%, but he is very close to the team. He worked out until yesterday, and after training he goes to the gym. We will have to see if he will be called on Saturday, but then we will have to work more with him, just like those who have returned from the national team, ”explained the Bordeaux coach. Finally, M’Baye Niang is present in the Bordeaux group for the FCN reception on Sunday afternoon.

The Girondins group to face FC Nantes

Costil, Rouyard, Poussin – Koscielny, Kwateng, Mangas, Medioub, Mensah, Pembélé – Adli, Fransergio, Lacoux, Onana, Otavio, Zerkane – Dilrosun, Elis, Hwang, Kalu, Mara, Niang, Oudin.