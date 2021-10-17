McDonald’s launches 3D printed burger next month

3D printing always surprises more. And you can take advantage of it when you are in the USA (or if you already live there)! The famous fast food chain will offer a new burger called McPlant in eight restaurants from November 3 while supplies last. This is a limited period for this 3D printed product allowing the giant to assess its impact on consumers. As more and more people switch to vegan diets, offering a burger made with vegetables is emerging as a logical alternative. Without forgetting the technological prowess for the future represented by the creation of a 3D burger.





Here is the famous McPlant – Credit (s): McDonald’s

The pancake serving as ” meat ” to McPlant is vegetable, created by Beyond Meat. But its appearance and taste is different from the proposals of Del Taco, Carl’s Jr and all the other big American chains. Because McDonald’s has worked directly with Beyond Meat with the promise of a ” iconic taste in this melting sandwich “.

The McPlant is ” made with a juicy plant-based pancake in a warm sesame seed bun with the classic toppings “. If this burger is successful, McDonald’s has said it may offer, in the future, a whole range of herbal products : chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches.