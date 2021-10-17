Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been officially divorced since Friday.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially separated. After a year of legal proceedings, the couple have been divorced since Friday, according to “E! Entertainment ”. The American actress filed for divorce in November 2020, after ten years of marriage and the birth of their three children, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 5.

“Neither of us did anything to the other. She has always been honest with me and I have always been honest with her ”, had declared the interpreter of“ Beverly Hills: BH90210 ”in his podcast“… with Brian Austin Green ”. “I know she will always love me and I know that as a family what we’ve built is really cool and special. We have decided not to lose this. We are still friends and we remain united for the children, ”he continued.

“I feel blessed right now”

The exes hadn’t waited for the signing of the divorce to move on. Brian Austin Green has been in a relationship with Australian dancer Sharna Burges for several months. “She’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun… I feel blessed right now,” he said. The couple also participates in the American version of “Dance with the stars”.





As for Megan Fox, she met Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. “A life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left and if it ever happens, meet me in heaven and make love like demons”, wrote the singer under an Instagram photo of Megan Fox. Since then, the interpreter of “Transformers” who recently admitted to suffering from dysmorphophobia, proudly appears on the arm of her lover on social networks.