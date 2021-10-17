Meghan Markle and Prince Harry soon separated? Thomas Markle swings!

It’s no secret that the atmosphere between Meghan Markle and the rest of her family is more than tense, and has been for many years now. But while relations were strained in the past, they have been even more so since the former TV star married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family.

Since then, rarely a month goes by without a member of the Markle family attacking the couple for one reason or another.

Thomas Markle in Big Brother

Candidate for the Australian version of the Big Brother reality show, Thomas Markle, Meghan’s half-brother, is obviously determined to attract all eyes on him, even if for that we must say a few atrocities on Meghan Markle in passing. After having warned the royal family several times about the pushy behavior of his half-sister, Thomas Markle did not hesitate to drive the point home a little more in front of the cameras of the show.

This is how, most naturally, he wished to warn Prince Harry about the instability of his marriage. Taking Meghan Markle’s previous marriage as an example, Thomas Markle concluded that this new marriage would end in the same way and that Prince Harry would be the next to pay the price.

Atmosphere…

