MENU. Fuel: in which departments has it increased the most since the yellow vests crisis?

The price of diesel reached its absolute record in France this week and the unleaded 95 level is close to its 2012 record. Fuel is more expensive today than at the start of the yellow vests crisis. What is the situation department by department?

Refueling is expensive, very expensive. Diesel hit a new record last week at € 1.5354 per liter. For unleaded 95, prices are close to the record of 1.6664 € which dates from 2012. At these prices, fuel is sold more expensive than at the start of the yellow vests movement which had led tens of thousands of French people. to take to the streets for the first time in November 2018.

We wanted to know in which departments the fuel had increased the most. To find out, we compared the average prices per department between November 14, 2018 and October 13, 2021. The results show that all departments are not equal for fuel prices and that the increase is not as strong according to his place of residence.

In Occitanie, it is in Lozère that the increase in the price of gasoline is the lowest at + 2.28%. It is strongest in the Tarn at + 4.94%.





Prices are more than 4% higher between October 2021 and November 2018 in Haute-Garonne, Tarn-et-Garonne, Aude, Pyrénées-Orientales, Hérault and Gard. The increase is between 3% and 4% in Lot, Aveyron, Gers, Hautes-Pyrénées, Ariège and Lot-et-Garonne.

It is in Paris that the price of diesel is currently highest at € 1.716 on average. Conversely, the cheapest “fuel” takes place in Finistère at an average of € 1.525.

In Occitania, the smallest increase is in Lozère at 5.59%. Conversely, it is in the Lot that the filling of unleaded 95 increased the most (+ 11.42%) between November 2018 and October 2021.

The increase exceeds 10% in Haute-Garonne and Tarn. The increase is between 5% and 10% in the Gers, Hautes-Pyrénées, Ariège, Tarn-et-Garonne, Lot-et-Garonne, Aude, Pyrénées-Orientales, Hérault and the Gard.

It is in Paris that the price of unleaded 95 is currently highest at € 1,862 on average. Conversely, the cheapest “fuel” takes place in Sarthe at € 1.652 on average.

