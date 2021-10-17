Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Claude Puel dropped by his players? He answers

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on October 17, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Widely beaten by RC Strasbourg this Sunday, ASSE is on the brink. At the end of this meeting, Claude Puel delivered his truths, in particular on the atmosphere within the group.

On October 3, theASSE raised his head after a complicated start to the season. Thanks to a penalty obtained byr Wahbi Khazri at the end of additional time, the Saint-Etienne club snatched the point of the draw against theOL (1-1) and regained a certain pride. This Sunday, the Greens had an appointment with the RC Strasbourg and hoped to confirm their good performance seen during the derby. But this meeting turned into a fiasco for the club coached by Claude Puel. THE’ASSE leaned heavily on the lawn of Meinau (5-1). Reduced to ten after expulsion from Zaydou Youssouf, the club was outclassed by the Alsatian team. This Sunday, the formation of Forez is in last place in the standings. A defeat, which weakens a little more the position of Claude Puel, in the hot seat for several weeks.





“I don’t want to overwhelm my players at all”

Roland romeyer and Bernard Caiazzo have decided to keep Claude Puel after the derby facing theOL, while indicating that the next meetings would be decisive. The reconquest operation started badly for the technician, who returned to this defeat at the microphone of Amazon prime : ” I don’t want to overwhelm my players at all. We were very unhappy during this first half with a lot of facts against us. Whether it was the expulsion, the first real incursion and not even finally, because we take a goal from a set piece, when I found that we were well in place and that we were doing consistent things and interesting. It lacked a little more efficiency and offensive assets but it was good and I consider that we take these two goals against the course of the game. We come back in spite of everything just before half-time and then we lost the little by little in the second half. The third in particular sounds the death knell for my players. It’s difficult, it’s a difficult situation. When you are poorly classified, you have many things to the contrary. It happens often, you have to be very strong. We will have to be and we will be to reverse this situation . »But what to do Claude Puel to reverse the trend?

“It’s not a question of letting go of the coach or not”