Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Claude Puel dropped by his players? He answers

Foot – Mercato – ASSE
Widely beaten by RC Strasbourg this Sunday, ASSE is on the brink. At the end of this meeting, Claude Puel delivered his truths, in particular on the atmosphere within the group.
On October 3, theASSE raised his head after a complicated start to the season. Thanks to a penalty obtained byr Wahbi Khazri at the end of additional time, the Saint-Etienne club snatched the point of the draw against theOL (1-1) and regained a certain pride. This Sunday, the Greens had an appointment with the RC Strasbourg and hoped to confirm their good performance seen during the derby. But this meeting turned into a fiasco for the club coached by Claude Puel. THE’ASSE leaned heavily on the lawn of Meinau (5-1). Reduced to ten after expulsion from Zaydou Youssouf, the club was outclassed by the Alsatian team. This Sunday, the formation of Forez is in last place in the standings. A defeat, which weakens a little more the position of Claude Puel, in the hot seat for several weeks.
“I don’t want to overwhelm my players at all”
Roland romeyer and Bernard Caiazzo have decided to keep Claude Puel after the derby facing theOL, while indicating that the next meetings would be decisive. The reconquest operation started badly for the technician, who returned to this defeat at the microphone ofAmazon prime : ” I don’t want to overwhelm my players at all. We were very unhappy during this first half with a lot of facts against us. Whether it was the expulsion, the first real incursion and not even finally, because we take a goal from a set piece, when I found that we were well in place and that we were doing consistent things and interesting. It lacked a little more efficiency and offensive assets but it was good and I consider that we take these two goals against the course of the game. We come back in spite of everything just before half-time and then we lost the little by little in the second half. The third in particular sounds the death knell for my players. It’s difficult, it’s a difficult situation. When you are poorly classified, you have many things to the contrary. It happens often, you have to be very strong. We will have to be and we will be to reverse this situation. »But what to do Claude Puel to reverse the trend?
“It’s not a question of letting go of the coach or not”
According to him, theASSE lack of success and confidence. Corn Claude Puel assures him, he keeps the confidence of his workforce. ” There are always levers. There is also a lot of seriousness, quality training too. It’s hard to swallow, the business has been interesting. We had a very good match against Lyon. We were focused, mobilized. This first half everything turned in the wrong direction, putting us at fault. It is not a question of letting go of the coach or not. They are there, they are professionals, they give everything for their club, for the supporters. They are doing very well. Once again, there are great quality workouts. On the green rectangle, it must at some point turn in the right direction. We manhandle this Strasbourg team, we have control. We do things, we have a lot of set pieces because they made a lot of mistakes to prevent us from playing. We did not know how to take full advantage of the opportunities we were able to obtain. They score a goal, we immediately see that it regenerates them and that they are better. We need a click, we must score this first goal, have the necessary character to start well, as in the first half, have the upper hand on the opponent but capitalize, be efficient to give us even more confidence »Confided the coach at the microphone ofAmazon Prime. The encounter with Angers next Friday could well be decisive for the future of Claude Puel.