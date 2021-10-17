Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A colossal battle awaits Leonardo for the post-Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 16, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. by AD

While Kylian Mbappé could leave PSG in 2022, Leonardo would consider recruiting Dusan Vlahovic to potentially replace him. However, the Parisian sporting director is expected to rub shoulders with Juventus, Manchester City and Liverpool for the Fiorentina striker.





At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé refuses to extend with the PSG to join the Real Madrid. Aware of the situation, Leonardo prepares the ground to fill the possible departure of his number 7. With this in mind, the sports director of the PSG entered the names ofErling Haaland, its top priority, and Robert lewandowski on its shelves for the potential succession of Kylian Mbappé, as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively. In parallel, Leonardo would also have ticked the name of Dusan Vlahovic. But for the scorer of the Fiorentina, the PSG should fight a real titanic battle.

Juve, City and Liverpool in the paws of PSG for Vlahovic?