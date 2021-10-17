Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A colossal battle awaits Leonardo for the post-Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG
While Kylian Mbappé could leave PSG in 2022, Leonardo would consider recruiting Dusan Vlahovic to potentially replace him. However, the Parisian sporting director is expected to rub shoulders with Juventus, Manchester City and Liverpool for the Fiorentina striker.
At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé refuses to extend with the PSG to join the Real Madrid. Aware of the situation, Leonardo prepares the ground to fill the possible departure of his number 7. With this in mind, the sports director of the PSG entered the names ofErling Haaland, its top priority, and Robert lewandowski on its shelves for the potential succession of Kylian Mbappé, as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively. In parallel, Leonardo would also have ticked the name of Dusan Vlahovic. But for the scorer of the Fiorentina, the PSG should fight a real titanic battle.
Juve, City and Liverpool in the paws of PSG for Vlahovic?
According to information from Tuttosport, the Juventus would still be in the game for Dusan Vlahovic. Moreover, according to the player’s entourage, Old Lady would even be in pole position on this file. But luckily for the PSG, the Bianconeri would not yet be ready to knock for Dusan Vlahovic. Indeed, the Juve would first be obliged to make a choice for Alvaro Morata – loaned with option to purchase by theAtlético de Madrid – because without the Spanish striker in the equation, she would have to pay around 35M € extra out of her pocket to Dusan Vlahovic. Always according to Tuttosport, Manchester city and Liverpool could also hamper the plans of the PSG concerning the scorer of the Fiorentina. Indeed, the Citizens of Pep guardiola and the Reds of Jürgen Klopp would be ready to pay an XXL sum to afford Dusan Vlahovic.