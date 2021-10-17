Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Finally an opening with Kylian Mbappé?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 17, 2021 at 7:15 am by AD

At the end of his contract on June 30 with PSG, Kylian Mbappé refuses to extend to join Real Madrid. While his number 7 has just sent a strong message to the Parisian club, Leonardo could have a hole to exploit to make him change his mind. To analyse.





Arrived at PSG in the summer of 2017, Kylian Mbappé initialed a five-season contract without ever renewing it. If he does not extend very quickly, the French world champion will leave Paris July 1. Determined to renew the contract of Kylian Mbappé, the PSG tries everything to convince him. However, the Parisian number 7 still refuses to initial a new lease because he wants to join the Real Madrid. To bend Kylian Mbappé, the PSG could count on other important players: Mauricio Pochettino and supporters of Princes Park. Indeed, as clarified Cuatro , the coach of PSG would have released Kylian Mbappé at the end of the match against Angers so that he can benefit from a very nice ovation from the Parisian public this Friday evening. A strategy to make the French feel even more at home at Paris and that he begins to think about extending. And while he reconciled with the supporters of the PSG, Kylian Mbappé seems to have left a door open at his club.

A seduction operation that is starting to work with Kylian Mbappé?