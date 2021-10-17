Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar… Dani Alves smashes FC Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG

While PSG are fortunate to be able to count on Neymar and Leo Messi in their workforce, Dani Alves did not fail to castigate FC Barcelona for the management of these two files.





Associated with FC Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, Neymar and Leo messi always evolve together … Paris Saint Germain. Indeed, after he secured the services of the Brazilian four years ago by paying the 222 M € of his release clause, the Parisian club enlisted the Argentinian this summer as part of a free transfer since the Barça was unable to extend it due to financial concerns. So while the PSG savor, the FC Barcelona is in the hard sporting at the start of the season after the loss of his providential man last August. And as a keen observer of FC Barcelona, Dani Alves believes that the Catalan club have not been good enough to keep them when they should never have gone elsewhere.

“Every effort should have been made to keep them in Barcelona”