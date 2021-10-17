Mercedes-AMG One production to start in mid-2022

It is undoubtedly one, if not the most anticipated sportswoman in the coming months. After many twists and turns, some delays due to the pandemic and problems encountered during development, the Mercedes-AMG One seems to be finally in the starting blocks.

Indeed, as confirmed by our colleagues who are always very well informed at Autocar, Mercedes-AMG has scheduled production of all 275 models of the One to start in the middle of next year. The car, which found a buyer very quickly despite a price of € 2.75 million, should finally make its debut on the road and the circuits from next year.

A prototype of the Mercedes-AMG One is regularly seen near the Nürburgring.

As a reminder, the Mercedes-AMG One will be powered by a hybrid powertrain derived from that of the 2015 F1 of the brand with the star. The cumulative power should exceed the 1000 horsepower, enough to allow the Mercedes-AMG One to run at more than 350 km / h at top speed and go from 0 to 200 km / h in just six seconds.





Transforming an engine dedicated to motor racing into an engine capable of equipping a car, however powerful it may be, approved for the road, is obviously not so simple, and the engineers have already encountered many problems, in particular concerning the management of idling. This is also why the first deliveries were postponed.

It will be the most powerful model ever produced by Mercedes-AMG and which will also serve as a standard bearer for the “renewal” of the Affalterbach firm, which is also switching to electric. It already started with the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 63 SE Performance shown at the last Munich Motor Show, and it will continue with the spicier variants of the EQE and EQS.