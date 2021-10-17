Mercedes’ experimental wing, a prelude to final developments?

During the first half of the season, Red Bull Racing seemed to put more weight than Mercedes in its aerodynamic developments. Almost at every Grand Prix, the Austrian team provided small packages of developments while the structure of Brackley stuck to its usual development, consisting in punctually introducing substantial changes.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front wing in Turkey

This represents another layer of the tactical battle, not only from a development point of view, but also from a psychological point of view: Lewis Hamilton has often referred to the relentless progress of his rivals. Nonetheless, Mercedes held on and it looked like the new parts package arriving at the British Grand Prix would be its last major push for 2021.

However, keen observers have noticed that the seven-time World Champion team may not yet have completely given up on their 2021 car, having tested a new front wing in the last two Grands Prix.

This isn’t an entirely new concept, and one wouldn’t expect it to be given the regulatory challenges for next season. But he sees the team moving in a direction seen elsewhere, with overhauling the inner and outer sections of the upper aileron flap, to change the importance ratio between the two sections.

Mercedes W12 front wing comparison.

The new design (bottom in the image above) features a more loaded outer section (highlighted in green), with a Gurney, while the trailing edge has been cut away near the adjuster.

This aspect is important for tuning and it is likely that the new specification will be used when Mercedes uses a lower downforce configuration, as it removes some of the available downforce while promoting better flow from the static part. wing (the section of the aileron outside the adjuster remains stationary, even when the aileron is adjusted).

The new specification was tested on Friday during the last two Grand Prix weekends but has not yet been used in racing. However, she will undoubtedly be so again in the United States Grand Prix and could be selected by the team for some of the low downforce circuits at the end of the season.





Aileron Comparison

Mercedes drivers had to consider a different racing style last Sunday, due to Hamilton’s starting grid penalty for installing a new drive unit.

And, therefore, he and Valtteri Bottas used different aerodynamic setups to help them in their task. Unlike its usual picks, Bottas’ W12 featured a low downforce rear spoiler, with a front spoiler tuned to match that setup, while Hamilton’s single seater featured a higher downforce feature.

The larger size of the top flap used on the Hamilton car is compensated for by a much larger center V-groove and more pronounced narrowing at the ends of the flap, reducing some of the drag that would otherwise be generated by the spoiler. .

Red Bull also assessed the possibility of adopting a different aerodynamic configuration for its two drivers, with Sergio Pérez being tasked with testing a lower downforce version on Friday.

The rear spoiler used by the Mexican was nicely “spoon-shaped”, but with less surface area in the box-shaped area allowed by regulation and a more neutral end plate design. It was, however, fitted with a Gurney on the trailing edge of the upper flap to help balance the car.

After putting both options to the test, the team decided to equip both drivers with the higher downforce setup for qualifying and the race, a good choice given the weather in Istanbul.

Cooling of the Red Bull Racing RB16B.

Red Bull offers an original solution for the cooling outlets located next to the driver, namely just behind the headrest. The rest of the pack has either an opening that forms further back (where the Halo branch sinks into the body) or an interchangeable panel with louvers.

Each of these solutions is used in order to mitigate the aerodynamic impact of the hot air exiting the openings on the overall airflow, while taking into account the needs of the power unit. This is not the first time that Red Bull has chosen to use the air outlet on only one side of the car, which further decreases the aerodynamic impact, with the left side open in Turkey.