Messi disappointed a first Ligue 1 player

PSG have come to their senses. Beaten in Rennes just before the international break (0-2), Mauricio Pochettino’s men returned to the front line by winning small on Friday against Angers at the opening of the 10th day of L1 (2-1).

Lionel Messi (34) was absent for this meeting after arriving late from Argentina but he took care to sit in the stands to witness the victory of his people. Vincent Manceau was there too, in the right lane of the SCO defense to play his 370th pro game with the Angevin club!

Before the start of the match, the 32-year-old defender was the first to admit his disappointment to see Messi leave FC Barcelona this summer. “I’m at the end of my contract at the end of the season. Everything will depend on the club, but at 32, I don’t see myself leaving. And then there would be a real disappointment not to finish at the club. From that point of view, I am disappointed that Messi did not stay at Barça, ”he told Ouest France. Perhaps Manceau will have the opportunity to meet the Argentinian prodigy in the return match …

A very dull performance and a victorious goal marred by a refereeing error: Paris did well against Angers last night, at the Parc.

