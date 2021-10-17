Metz, which receives Rennes in Ligue 1, is decimated and disoriented

Kevin N’Doram is back

Thus, barely recovered from his fracture to the right collarbone which kept him away from the field for two months, the versatile midfielder Kévin N’Doram was reinstated in the group and could help out behind. Beyond that, regardless of the players lined up – with 27 elements, FC Metz is the club to have used the most over the first nine days, like Troyes – and the devices used, either 5-3-2 or 4-3-3, between which coach messin oscillates, his training is desperately chasing after his lost strength. “It’s a difficult period that you have to know how to go through and from which we will emerge stronger”, persuades the coach.