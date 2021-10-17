Metz, which receives Rennes in Ligue 1, is decimated and disoriented

Definitely, when it comes to facing Rennes, Metz finds himself particularly stripped. On December 23, the Lorraine workforce moved to Roazhon Park with eight elements, including three suspended, losing (0-1). This unpleasant misadventure is reproduced almost identically this Sunday, when it comes time to host the Breton club. The three suspended are the right side Fabien Centonze, the central defender Dylan Bronn and the midfielder Habib Maïga, while the injured are called Boubacar Kouyaté, Sikou Niakaté (axial backs), Thomas Delaine (left side), Ibrahima Niane and Lenny Joseph ( attackers).
By adding that the Brazilian central defender Jemerson (who has just signed up until the end of the season) still appears too short to be launched, (even if he appears well in the group), Frédéric Antonetti will have to be very imaginative to compose his team. Especially in defense.
Kevin N’Doram is back
Thus, barely recovered from his fracture to the right collarbone which kept him away from the field for two months, the versatile midfielder Kévin N’Doram was reinstated in the group and could help out behind. Beyond that, regardless of the players lined up – with 27 elements, FC Metz is the club to have used the most over the first nine days, like Troyes – and the devices used, either 5-3-2 or 4-3-3, between which coach messin oscillates, his training is desperately chasing after his lost strength. “It’s a difficult period that you have to know how to go through and from which we will emerge stronger”, persuades the coach.
In the meantime, the Garnets have already conceded nineteen goals, or 2.1 per game on average. Defender Matthieu Udol (25), one of the only survivors of this disaster area, is aware that he will have “More responsibilities” against Rennes. A necessarily important match in view of the accounting situation, because Metz has won only one (in Brest, 2-1) and has only six points after nine days. The problem is that, like the whole team, he shows a deficit of confidence, since he remains on a big mistake in Angers (defeat 2-3) on the first opposing goal. “Due to lack of experience, he did not commit the necessary small fault (after a loss of ball in front of Cabot, who escaped him to serve Cho, striker), underlines Antonetti, engulfed in a paradox.
“We are too naive and too nice! “
Indeed, behind Lorient (29), Metz is the team that has received the most cards this season (26, 24 yellow and 2 red) in L 1. However, according to Corsica: “We are too naive and too nice, we lack a profession! We take some boxes stupidly and others severe. But I don’t measure aggression by the number of warnings or expulsions. Besides, I prefer to talk about determination. And more than by the faults, it is measured in my opinion by the intensity of the pressing, the presence in front of the goal, the quality and the rhythm of the passes, the number of races without the ball … “
Obviously, in all these areas, the Messins lack consistency. “We have two main weak points to correct in our game: we take too many goals from set pieces and we lack technical quality in keeping the ball, which exposes us to loss. “ Despite the impressive scale of the site, the technician clings to certain “Good content »Of his own, who should “In all fairness, total more points. “ And he therefore remains convinced that the spiral will reverse. By remaining aware that the urgency is increasing …