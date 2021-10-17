[MHSC-RCL] Valère Germain smashes the arbitration of Florent Batta

It’s not his style. And as Benjamin Psaume said, it is because Valère Germain must have had a lot on the potato. In the mixed zone, while he was finishing his interview, the striker Pailladin wanted to add a word on the refereeing of Florent Batta at the microphone of France Bleu Hérault:





“It’s amazing, we feel like we are dealing with cowboys, we can’t talk to them. They turn their backs on us, they are arrogant. We players may need to be less aggressive but let them try. They look like robots, we can’t talk to them, we just ask for explanations every now and then. They have to question themselves. It could be their fault. If you put a microphone on tonight’s referee, you’ll be surprised at his arrogance. I tried to talk to him after 15min in the match, kindly, he doesn’t even look at me, he turns his head. I don’t know if he had had a difficult day… We are men, we can talk to each other quietly as we do with other referees. I’m not even talking about being good or not, it happens to everyone to be wrong like us on the ground, we just want discussions without it degenerating. It’s amazing his attitude tonight. Other referees are like that but he is the second time, we talked about it in the locker room, and even with the Lensois, we can not talk to him. You will see the day when he has a microphone. He allows himself to say things and we obviously cannot react because we don’t have the boxes… ”



