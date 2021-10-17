Michael Keaton shows off his ear tips in Flash

Burton’s Batman briefly showed up in The Flash’s first preview starring Ezra Miller, slated for November 2022.

If all eyes are on Robert Pattinson’s Batman, another dark knight is being talked about during this second DC FanDome. The filming of Flash isn’t finished yet, but Andy Muschietti has a little surprise in store for all the impatient fans. The director of the film scheduled in our cinemas for the November 2, shared a brief look at Barry Allen’s first solo adventure.

Always camped by Ezra Miller, the fastest man in the world will put the box on in the universe of superheroes. Using his velocity, Flash goes back in time to save his mother and free his father. But playing with time is never too smart, and Barry Allen is going to learn it in the worst possible way. He changed the course of history and met Michael Keaton along the way.





Burton’s Batman also makes a very subtle first appearance in the images shared by Warner Bros. and DC. No cue or shot on his face, but an iconic introduction to his costume that will bring back memories for fans of the character on the big screen. The Batmobile remains well hidden under its black sheet, just to keep a little mystery until the release of Flash.

See you in a year, therefore, in cinemas, for this film which is already promising to be historic. By then, we will probably be entitled to a trailer of Flash; at the next DC FanDome?