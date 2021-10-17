Michel Barnier pleads for a “pooling” of nations in the European project

The right-wing presidential candidate believes that this pooling is necessary if Europe wants to remain audible on the international scene “in the next 30 years”.

Michel Barnier, who hopes to wear the colors of the right in the presidential election in April 2022, defended the European project on Sunday by pleading for a “pooling of nations“. “If you want a word which, for me, sums up or expresses what I think of the European project, it is a pooling of nations», Affirmed on CNews, Europe1 and The echoes the former EU Brexit negotiator.

There is according to him “challenges and threats to our society that cannot be tackled aloneSuch as global warming, terrorism or global finance, he added. And “there is a table around which the order or disorder of the world will be organized in the next 30 years“, or “sit Americans, Chinese, India, Russia, Brazil“But the risk is that”we will be eliminated from this table“. “In 30 or 40 years, there will perhaps be only Germany, and more, and I do not want France to be a spectator of the decisions taken by othersHe warned.

After the resounding decision of the Polish Constitutional Court challenging the primacy of European law, he asserted that “the Poles agreed to enter the EU, they accepted the treaties. 17 years later they say, we can no longer recognize these treaties, it’s a problem“.





“Reconciliation requires that we are two”

Asked about Brexit and the fishing crisis with the British he warned: “if they no longer want to respect their agreement, there will be sanctions” and “maybe the global deal will fall“, Which would result in”re-establish customs tariffs and quotas“.

Sixty years after the massacre of Algerians on October 17, 1961, he estimated that “we have a duty of truth after a tragedy of this nature which is not excusable“, The day after Emmanuel Macron’s recognition of”inexcusable crimes committed that night under the authority of Maurice Papon“. But during the Algerian war “there were casualties on both sides” and “I would not repent” and “reconciliation requires twoAdded Michel Barnier.

Finally asked about the risk of erasure of LR, he considered that “yes, there is a risk, which is paradoxical, because our political family is the one whose project corresponds to what the French want” and “we have the most activists and local elected officials“.

