Michou in a relationship with Elsa Bois? The dancer destabilized by rumors …

Will a couple form in the 11th season of Dancing with the Stars? Rumors are rife and some fans of the show have the impression that Michou and his dancer, Elsa Bois would make a nice couple!

Moreover this video only fed the noise of the corridors. But this gossip has been difficult for the young woman to take part in her first season of the program. “It was a bit complicated at the start,” she admitted. Indeed, the dance champion is in a relationship. “It can be difficult when people allow themselves to send messages …”, she said. “I went over that a bit. It bothers me less now and we take it as a joke, Michou and me.”

The beautiful brunette is far from being a stranger. If she joined the Dance with the Stars show this year by being Michou’s partner, she had already participated in a competition organized by TF1: Who will be the best tonight?

With her partner, she will succeed in seducing a jury composed of Kamel Ouali and Hélène Segara, and even better since she finally won the special children’s edition in 2011. The same duo will meet again thereafter. in The best dance on W9. In 2012, she was selected with other children to participate in a dance painting alongside Emmanuel Moire and Fauve Hautot during a premium of the third season ofe … Dance with the stars.

The young girl, passionate about Latin dances, multiplies the competitions and wins five titles of champion of France in this discipline. Holder of a STAPS license specializing in adapted physical activities and health, she is a dance teacher but also a choreographer.

