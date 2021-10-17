Minecraft Live 2021: Xbox Game Pass, Deep Dark, mobs, Wild Update … the info! | Xbox one

With nearly 100 million active players in 2020, Minecraft is one of the most played games in the world. Mojang had teased a major event and even the “biggest of the decade”. With over 600,000 simultaneous spectators, the expectation was great. What did they have in store for us? Everything is detailed in the article, but we warn you right away: there has been no announcement regarding an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S optimization.

A multitude of new features for Minecraft!

The great first novelty to be presented is the arrival of cellars. The Bedrock has been pushed back deeper and the cellars now occupy their old stratum. Different from caves, they will change their appearance depending on the biome the player is in. A comparison of the different layers available between version 1.17 and 1.18 has been carried out. We can indeed see that the playing area has been enlarged in depth.

Both developers on stage have presented a patch that will be added with the next update. Called blending, it fixes issues that can happen when a player updates their world to a newer version of their game, destroying part of the map.

Also note that part 2 of the Caves and Cliffs update is still scheduled for the end of the year.

Not only will we reach new heights, but we are also digging very deep. That’s right, it means the height of the world will be extended by increasing the limits at the very top and the very bottom of the game. Therefore, it adds new mountains and caves, the latter being more complex than ever.

Wild Update: the big Minecraft update of 2022

After updating all the caves and cliffs, it was time for the developers to go outdoors again, which is why 2022 will bring a major update called The Wild Update.





The update Wild will bring new gameplay, more depth and a lot of fun things to the game such as mud and mangroves. In addition to different types of frogs and tadpoles, we will also be entitled to boats with chests. The Deep Dark biome has also been pushed back to arrive at the same time as the Wild update and is shaping up to be really huge.

Xbox Game Pass enters the arena

This was not a trivial request, many were asking for Minecraft to be in Xbox Game Pass on PC. The game being included in the subscription on Xbox since its creation, we can understand the resentment of players who have waited several years. It’s now done ! Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition land in Game Pass PC in November and with the same launcher.

The developers took advantage of this live to announce 3 new companions for the player. However, only one of them will arrive in the game. These are very particular, with well-defined character traits! Players will have to vote on which one will be implemented in the next update.

All the information on these different creatures is available on Minecraft.fr, and if you want to vote, here is the link on twitter:

The Mob Vote is open! It’s time pick your favorite: Glare, Allay or Copper Golem! Vote now! – Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 16, 2021

A last one before we go

To end the live in style, Mojang highlighted the modders and content creators. A new tool will be made available to make their task easier. Appointed Blockbench, this application will allow you to customize the different animals present in the game. Just choose one of them to improve the model according to your choice. A very useful tool, which will certainly be improved with the updates!