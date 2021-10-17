Miss France 2022, the last election of Jean-Pierre Foucault? Alexia Laroche-Joubert’s response, new boss

For twenty-six years, Jean-Pierre Foucault has been leading the election of Miss France. Appointed president of the company, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, confided in the columns of the Parisian and revealed whether or not it was the last election of the host.

At 73, Jean-Pierre Foucault already has more than forty-five years of television career behind him. While the host is less and less present on our screens, it is in an interview given to the Parisian that Alexia Laroche-Joubert, appointed president of the company Miss France assured: “This will not be Jean-Pierre Foucault’s last year.“Talking about what she is preparing for the next election, the famous producer said:”We found the theme. I want to tell a great story and those of all the women who have the courage to put aside a month and a half of their lives. I wish to put in beauty the regional costumes: I am a fan of this part and this regionality is the story of Miss France! (…) I like that this evening is one of the rare live shows. I love this adrenaline, a homecoming.“

In an interview with Pro TV last July, Jean-Pierre Foucault had already confirmed his presence in the election of Miss France 2022. “It has been said for years that this is my last. The old man is still there“, he had said, before adding:”There is a day when I am going to quit, I am not going to hang on desperately. Don’t worry, I’ll make the decision when it’s time to make it. I’m off to a good start with Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. It will be me in December for Miss France. This is the last big live show.“While Sylvie Tellier is also an essential face of Miss France, Alexia Laroche-Joubert revealed:”Sylvie ensures the brand’s influence, works with the title Miss, the regional committees and unites the Misses in this big family. I have known her for a long time, she feels how to preserve the values ​​of the competition. We will work in full consultation. She will continue to develop the brand as she has successfully done for over 16 years.“

Alexia Laroche-Joubert: “We will see more participants tell each other”

Yes the famous producer wishes to promote Miss France here and abroad, she also intends to put more emphasis on young Miss. She thus assured: “When you are Miss, you are elected by the French, you must be close to them, like contact, be in representation, convey values. This is not a model role! So I rebalanced. In the show from now on, we will see more of the participants telling each other, explaining their motivations to understand what they want to do with it. The Miss is not just a girl who rips into two pieces!“

