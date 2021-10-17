Miss France 2022: who is Donatella Meden, new Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais?

The Nord-Pas-de-Calais elected its new Miss, Saturday, October 16, 2021. In front of 2,800 people, 20-year-old Donatella Meden was crowned. A student in luxury and fashion, she hopes to win the scarf of Miss France 2022.

She joins the big family of Miss Nord-Pas-de Calais. Saturday, October 16, 2021, the region elected its Miss 2021 who will have the heavy task of representing her in the national election which will take place on December 11, 2021 in Caen. For this occasion, the public had responded to the invitation since there were more than 2,800 at the indoor stadium in Liévin. At the end of an evening where the candidates made the show in different outfits, it is finally, Donatella Meden who was crowned. Originally from Lambersart, in the metropolis of Lille, the beautiful 20-year-old brunette is 1.74 meters tall, as reported The voice of the North. A student in luxury and fashion at Isefac in Lille, she is determined to be elected Miss France 2022. It must be said that the young Miss has something to convince sinceshe is also passionate about cooking, cinema and swimming.

In parallel with his studies, Donatella Meden also got into modeling. But the young woman does not especially want to bet everything on her physique. Whileshe wants to make diversity her hobbyhorse, she explained that she spoke several languages: Croatian, English, Spanish and Russian. Among the various fights she wishes to lead, she has indicated that she would like all children to be able to have access to education. In addition, she intends to fight against discrimination and violence against women.

At 20, Donatella Meden speaks several languages

Donatella Meden had to face an exceptional jury to get elected since it was composed, among others, of Sylvie Tellier, Camille Cerf and Maeva Coucke. She hopes to do as well as these three former Miss France to make her region shine and make all the people who voted for her proud.

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge