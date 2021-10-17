Miss France 2022: who is Donatella Meden, the sublime Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais?

This Saturday, October 16, the Nord-Pas-de-Calais chose the one who will represent it in the election of Miss France 2022. But who is Donatella Meden?

Laura Cornillot’s succession is assured. Currently in the third year of the ISEFAC fashion and luxury bachelor in Lille, Donatella Meden is now much more than just a student. Indeed, in the evening of this Saturday, October 16, she received the scarf of Miss Nord-de-Pas-de-Calais 2021, on the stage of the Couvert stadium in Liévin. Originally from Lambersart, this young 20 year old woman stood out for its confidence throughout the regional competition and in front of around 2,800 spectators, as reported by the daily The voice of the North.

The election results were released shortly after midnight. That’s when Donatella Meden (which already has a total of more than 11,000 subscribers on Instagram) had to prove itself again. Winning bet: his first runner-up is named Laura Visse and is from Tourcoing. The latter is followed by Elise Dabas, Lucy Broutin and Coline Gorrée. Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais 2021 wants to represent its region “with [son] energy and [son] natural.“

The Miss France 2022 contest is approaching

It remains to be seen if the young woman has the right stuff a Maëva Coucke, a Camille Cerf or even of an Iris Mittenaere (big winner of three beauty contests in total). Because the region is well known for having won the crown of Miss France on several occasions. Donatella Meden is therefore in the running and will take charge of the Zénith de Caen, where the election of Miss France 2022 December 11, 2021. The news Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais will have to do everything to take back the crown from Amandine Petit. But before the effort, she will be entitled to the traditional preparation trip, to which any candidate for the Miss France contest is entitled. Direction Reunion Island for the participants.

