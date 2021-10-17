Monaco (2-0): “Lyon’s victory is deserved”, says Niko Kovac

After the defeat against OL (0-2) on Saturday, Niko Kovac felt that the victory was deserved for the Lyonnais and hopes to quickly get back to the front.

The series of six unbeaten matches in all competitions by AS Monaco ended this Saturday on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais. By losing 0-2 at Décines, the Rocher players saw their invincibility stop and OL take them ahead in the standings.





During an intense and hooked encounter which changed in the last quarter of an hour of play, Niko Kovac expressed himself at the end of this part: “Lyon rather had control of the match but they weren’t that dangerous. The turning point of the match is the penalty, which for me is justified, and Lyon’s victory is deserved”, explained the Croatian technician.

“Ligue 1 is very competitive”

While Paris Saint-Germain seems to be on another planet, the fight for the other championship, that of 2nd place, is in full swing. Marseille, Nice, Lyon, Rennes, Monaco, Lille and Lens all fit in a handkerchief at the start of the season. Despite the defeat against a direct opponent, the ASM coach does not want to be fatalistic: “This season, Ligue 1 is very competitive, it’s very tight at the top of the table. We lost tonight but life goes on, we have to move forward. In the last six games we have had a series of results positive. We are going to get up and continue our progress “, said Niko Kovac.