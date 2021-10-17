Morbihan Grand Prix: The reactions – News

2nd

“I was keen to do well. The team was super strong and strong. I hesitated to attack in the last bump as in the French Championship. In the end, I preferred to save myself for the sprint. I threw it 250 yards. I felt really good. I opened the door to Topsport (Arne Marit, Editor’s note) who did everything well in the shelter. On a finish with a lot of speed, the aspiration plays a lot. He managed to jump me over the line. I don’t miss much. Maybe I should have had bigger. It’s like that. We came to win, I’m really disappointed. But I don’t forget that I struggled since the Tour de France. I had a lumbar compression with a crack of the vertebrae there. Then I came back little by little. At the Tour Poitou-Charentes, I broke four ribs and I had stage 2 accromio-externo-clavicular lesions. I recovered two ribs at the Tour du Luxembourg. Since Binche-Chimay-Binche last week, things have been coming back well. I am happy with my state of form.





I will be in Chateaulin tomorrow (Sunday at the Alder Loops, Editor’s note). I will throw my last strength into the battle. I have one last opportunity ”.