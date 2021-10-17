Morbihan Grand Prix: The reactions – News

Arne Marit (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won in the sprint this Saturday at Grand-Champ, the Grand Prix du Morbihan (1.Pro), fifteenth round of the Coupe de France FDJ. After 176.9 kilometers of racing, he beat Bryan Coquard (B&B Hôtels p / b KTM) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis).
Arne Marit succeeds Benoit Cosnefroy on the list (see ranking).
“I was keen to do well. The team was super strong and strong. I hesitated to attack in the last bump as in the French Championship. In the end, I preferred to save myself for the sprint. I threw it 250 yards. I felt really good. I opened the door to Topsport (Arne Marit, Editor’s note) who did everything well in the shelter. On a finish with a lot of speed, the aspiration plays a lot. He managed to jump me over the line. I don’t miss much. Maybe I should have had bigger. It’s like that. We came to win, I’m really disappointed. But I don’t forget that I struggled since the Tour de France. I had a lumbar compression with a crack of the vertebrae there. Then I came back little by little. At the Tour Poitou-Charentes, I broke four ribs and I had stage 2 accromio-externo-clavicular lesions. I recovered two ribs at the Tour du Luxembourg. Since Binche-Chimay-Binche last week, things have been coming back well. I am happy with my state of form.
I will be in Chateaulin tomorrow (Sunday at the Alder Loops, Editor’s note). I will throw my last strength into the battle. I have one last opportunity ”.
B. COQUARD
” I felt good. We got screwed on the online part. Part of the peloton stopped peeing and a team started again. I was a little worried at the time. I had good legs. We felt it was conducive to a sprint. This is not necessarily what I was looking for. I ran on instinct to please myself. I found myself in a group of 19 at the head about sixty kilometers from the finish but out of 19, there are fifteen riders who were not riding. That’s why I decided to relaunch. I wanted to wait a bit because it was still far away (43 kilometers from the finish, Editor’s note) but I went there. Jérémy Leveau was good but Lars Van den Berg was perhaps a little worse. We are caught one lap from the finish. Three against a peloton, it was doomed to failure.
It looked like an Elite race. There was no real control of the peloton. It was a great race ”.
