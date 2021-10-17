More beautiful life (spoilers): after the death of Caesar, Camille asks Jacob to kill Kevin

On October 18 in Plus belle la vie (France 3, 8:20 p.m.), Barbara learns of Caesar’s departure, the investigation into Abdel’s disappearance is launched and Camille blackmailed Jacob …

In the episode of More beautiful life Monday, October 18, 2021, Emma (Pauline Bression) announces to Barbara (Léa François) that César (Grant Lawrens) has left for Canada. Still angry with him and far from suspecting Caesar’s sacrifice, the young woman loses her temper and wonders how she could have lived with him. On their side, Alison (Myra Tyliann) and Nisma (Ella Philippe) report Abdel (Marwan Berreni) missing, which vanished after Lamia and Amir’s wedding. Boher (Stéphane Henon) asks Nisma if Abdel would have had an altercation during the marriage, but Nisma does not know what happened with Nasser and has nothing to say. Gnawed by guilt after her conversation with Abdel, the young woman confides in Layla (Sonya Salem). Later, Alison isolates herself and bursts into tears.

At the same time, Franck (Jean-Charles Chagachbanian) and Kalya (Grace Libissa) have an appointment at the town hall for the publication of their wedding banns. The bride and groom believe they are reaching their goal, but the town hall has called on Meinar, a shameless marriage hunter, to investigate Franck and Kalya. The latter remarked that the SIRET number of the landlord of Franck’s apartment was unreadable. He asks her for an irreproachable document, which forces Franck and Kalya to postpone their plans. At the same time, Meinar takes a room at the Celeste to keep an eye on the couple …





Camille blackmails Jacob for revenge

At Le Céleste, Laëtitia (Caroline Riou) asks Kévin (Théo Bertrand) why he refused the promotion offered by the prosecutor Revel (Grégory Questel). Still very angry, the young policeman tells him what he had to do in the context of the Jacob investigation, and confides to him that he will regret all his life having slept with Camille (Lisa Cipriani), that he qualifies as crazy. Camille, in fact, overhears the conversation. Wounded, she joins Jacob (Christophe Morillon) and asks him to avenge her on Kevin. Very cautious since the death of the false Jacob, Pascal Henry, the serial killer fears that Kevin’s disappearance will attract the attention of the police. He suggests that Camille leave the Mistral with her, but the young woman is determined. If he doesn’t kill Kevin, she’ll die. At the foot of the wall, Jacob accepts.

