more than 40,000 daily cases of Covid-19 despite vaccination

Posted
Update
In the United Kingdom, around 43,000 cases of Covid-19 are recorded every day, while the population is overwhelmingly vaccinated. To understand this, we have to look at the lifting of restrictions in July.
In London (United Kingdom), it floats a pre-Covid air in a very busy street in the British capital. Masks and social distancing rules are gone. The approximately 43,000 daily cases do not seem to worry the population, the majority of whom are vaccinated. However, in the country, the number of contaminations reached the same level as in December 2020, when Boris Johnson announced the third British confinement.
In July, almost all restrictions were lifted. No more health pass in the United Kingdom or compulsory mask, only recommended in certain places, such as the metro. At the entrance of supermarkets, customers have the choice between shopping with their mask or not, and for many, it is without. Contradictory signals difficult for the British to follow. “The UK is doing the opposite of other countries, especially in Europe, and that is why we are currently facing one of the highest levels of contamination in Europe”, says Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh.
Team of the week
-
Editor-in-chief
Thomas Horeau
-
Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Régis Poullain and Margaux Manière
-
Publishing manager
Anne-Laure Cailler and Paul mescus
-
Joker
–
The weekend team
-
Editor-in-chief
Virginie Fichet
-
Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Franck Genauzeau, Willy Gouville and Jean François Monier
-
Publishing manager
Jean-Louis Gaudin
-
Joker
–
see all the news
all the news in video
Receive most of our news with our newsletter
Newsletter subscription
France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.
articles On the same topic
seen from europe
Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.