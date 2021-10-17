More

    United Kingdom: more than 40,000 daily cases of Covid-19 despite vaccination
    Article written by

    M. Septembre, C. Madini, C. Dubrul, O. Briand, L. Soudre – France 2

    France Televisions

    In the United Kingdom, around 43,000 cases of Covid-19 are recorded every day, while the population is overwhelmingly vaccinated. To understand this, we have to look at the lifting of restrictions in July.

    In London (United Kingdom), it floats a pre-Covid air in a very busy street in the British capital. Masks and social distancing rules are gone. The approximately 43,000 daily cases do not seem to worry the population, the majority of whom are vaccinated. However, in the country, the number of contaminations reached the same level as in December 2020, when Boris Johnson announced the third British confinement.

    In July, almost all restrictions were lifted. No more health pass in the United Kingdom or compulsory mask, only recommended in certain places, such as the metro. At the entrance of supermarkets, customers have the choice between shopping with their mask or not, and for many, it is without. Contradictory signals difficult for the British to follow. “The UK is doing the opposite of other countries, especially in Europe, and that is why we are currently facing one of the highest levels of contamination in Europe”, says Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh.


    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


