Mr. Pokora tired by his life as a father: his little Isaiah makes him go crazy

The life of a father is no easy task. And that, Mr. Pokora discovered at his expense. Via his Instagram account, Saturday, October 16, 2021, the singer shared a perfect story on which his young boy Isaiah (1 year) makes him totally goat when lying down. A complicated step for many parents and more particularly for the young actor playing the play The big ambitions at the Madeleine theater.

Because in the evening of Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 October, Mr. Pokora hoped to put his young child to bed early. Except that the latter was overflowing with energy. This greatly amused the companion of the beautiful Christina Milian who, in the story, shared the backstage of her evening far from rest. Because at 11:29 pm, the young boy was still not in bed … “The work is not done yet“, said the interpreter of Just a photo of you in the caption (see slideshow).





A fearful family man

Despite this little chase with his young boy, Mr. Pokora remains a family man who listens to his children. In an interview given on Instagram to the Medical Research Foundation on Alzheimer’s disease, the 35-year-old singer returned to one of his great fears: that of one day forgetting his children, Kenna Tota (5 months) and Isaiah Pokora.

“To have lived it with my grandfather [Atteint d’Alzheimer], the day I understood that he had forgotten me when I entered the room where he was and that he had seen me, that’s when I understood that he no longer knew who I was. And I had to get out of the room, go cry a little further down the hall“, he remembered, saddened. And to continue:”It is a pretty terrible disease and we were not sufficiently aware, at the beginning, of the gravity of the seriousness that it can have with the disease.. “