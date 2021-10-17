Nanterre brings down Bourg, Kyle Allman offers historic victory in Paris

If Elan Béarnais had to wait for extra time to overthrow the MSB (100-106), two other matches were played this Saturday as part of the fourth day of Betclic ELITE. Nanterre 92 and Paris Basketball respectively defeated JL Bourg and Cholet Basket.

Nanterre 92 resists JL Bourg

Guided by an excellent duo Nick johnson (23 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists) – Thomas wimbush (32 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist for 37 evaluation), the players of Pascal Donnadieu inflicted his first defeat of the season in Bourg-en-Bresse (80-87), far from his recent defensive standards. Leader of a diminished JL (without CJ Harris, Maxime Courby and Pierre Pelos), Axel Julien (30 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for 35 evaluation) will however have tried everything to reverse the situation, in vain. Yet well in place in the 34th minute (72-62), Laurent Legname’s team suffered the first setback of the season against a strong Ile-de-France team.

Kyle Allman allows Paris Basket to open its counter on the Cholet floor





Laurent Vila’s men can bite their fingers. This Saturday evening, the Choletais were not able to manage their advance in the money-time and were picked up by realistic Parisians (83-85). In the wake of a Kyle allman untenable (29 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists for 34 evaluation), author of the victory shot, Paris Basket offers itself the first success of the season away from home. And especially the first victory in its history in Betclic ELITE.

The 4th day of Betclic ELITE: