Natalie Portman on the arm of her husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman supported her husband Benjamin Millepied on Saturday night in Los Angeles at her dance company gala.

Ten years after their meeting, Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied still seem to be in love. The couple attended an evening in Los Angeles on Saturday evening for the benefit of the dance company LA Dance Project, founded by the choreographer in 2012. The gala aims to raise funds for the artist collective, which seeks to “Inspire, create, educate and change perspectives through the power of dance”.

The 40-year-old actress was dressed in a black velvet dress signed Thierry Mugler. The 44-year-old dancer was dressed in a black suit and shirt. Many celebrities were present at the event. Actresses Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell and Jennifer Gray were pictured. Jodie Foster was on the arm of his wife Alexandra Hedison. “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins was also invited.





Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of “Black Swan” in 2009. The couple gave birth to a baby boy, named Aleph, in June 2011. They get married a year later in California and welcome their second child, Amalia, now 4 years old. The lovebirds recently spent several months in Australia for the filming of “Thor: Love And Thunder”. The Israeli-American actress stars as Jane Foster in this Disney production, which hits theaters in May 2022.