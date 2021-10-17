National strike at Decathlon: only 1% of the brand’s employees mobilized

A strike presented as the first at Decathlon on a French scale, at the call of the CFDT minority union for an increase in wages, mobilized, this Saturday, October 16, a small proportion of employees but disrupted some stores, a- we learned from the union and management.

The CFDT, the third union in the sporting goods production and distribution group, called for a strike for wage increases amid “record profits in 2021”.

According to its central union representative Sébastien Chauvin, nearly 800 employees took part in the movement, going on strike for at least an hour on Saturday. “Given the young age and the low seniority of the employees, we are pleasantly surprised for a first strike,” he said, promising other mobilizations.

According to him, the rate of strikers was particularly high in the stores of Pontault-Combault (77), La Garde (83) and Angers, that of Pontault-Combault being for example forced to idle, with only five sellers.

Low mobilization

According to the management, the call to strike only gave rise to “a few walkouts (most often of an hour) with a participation of 1.13% of the workforce”, or about 250 people out of 22,400 employees. .





Decathlon belongs to the Mulliez family association, like Auchan, Boulanger or even Leroy Merlin. “Since the deconfinement, there have been terrible working conditions, with record after record in terms of attendance and turnover,” Mr. Chauvin told AFP.

“Most of the employees are at 1,700-1,800 gross, just above the minimum wage, therefore do not benefit from the increase in the minimum wage, and during this time, 350 million euros in dividends have been paid to family shareholders, with results up 30% over the year, “he continued.

At La Garde, a store where the strike was attended by around forty out of around 130 employees, CFDT delegate Christophe Levier describes “the fed up of employees (…) faced with the refusal to pass on the increase of 2, 2% of the minimum wage on all salaries “.

Denouncing the use of short contracts, Mr. Levier stigmatized a company where “everything is done to generate a natural turnover” among the staff. “The good atmosphere, the pizza evenings with a DJ, that’s one thing, but it’s not what helps to repay a loan”, he was annoyed.

The management argues a salary agreement ratified unanimously in July, “which reduced the part of the variable to increase the fixed part, with an increase of 4% of salaries”.

“Decathlon is one of the few companies to have signed an agreement sharply increasing base salaries even though a major economic crisis is still in progress,” she underlines. The group, created in 1976 in Englos (North), claimed at the end of last year 97,000 employees, including 22,300 in France, for 328 points of sale in France.