Navas towards a package, Paredes uncertain

According to L’Équipe, Keylor Navas, hit in the hip with Costa Rica, is almost forfeited for the match of the third day of the group stage of the Champions League between PSG and Leipzig, scheduled for Tuesday (9 p.m.) at Princes Park. Also affected in selection, Leandro Paredes is uncertain.

After its stunning victory against Angers (2-1) last Friday at the opening of the 10th day of Ligue 1, PSG is now turned to the shock against Leipzig scheduled for Tuesday (9:00 p.m.) on the lawn of the Parc des Princes in the part of the third day of the group stage of the Champions League. And if Sergio Ramos, still in the eternal phase of recovery, is already forfeited for the meeting, other players of the club from the French capital could be soon.





Hit in the hip with Costa Rica, Keylor Navas is heading towards a package for PSG-Leipzig according to information from the newspaper L’Équipe. The sports daily specifies that the Parisian goalkeeper, in competition with Gianluigi Donnarumma, could even be unavailable for the Classic between OM and PSG, scheduled for Sunday October 24 (11th day of Ligue 1). Also according to the same source, Leandro Paredes also returned from Argentina with a small physical problem and remains uncertain for the European match against the club of the firm Red Bull.

After rest and care this Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino’s players are expected in collective training this Sunday.