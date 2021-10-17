More

    nearly 200,000 people demand the ban of the far right

    NewsWorld


    By SudOuest.fr with AFP

    A giant protest took place in Rome on Saturday in which tens of thousands of Italians demanded a ban on the far right after violent protests against the health pass last weekend blamed on neofascists

    Carrying “Fascism, never again” signs, the tens of thousands of demonstrators who gathered on Saturday in San Giovanni Square – a place historically associated with the left – demanded the ban of the neofascist group Forza Nuova (FN). This event brought together at least 200,000 people, according to the organizers, who mobilized 800 coaches and 10 trains.

    FN leaders were among those arrested after the attack on the headquarters of the CGIL (left) union, the country’s main trade union confederation, during the anti-pass demonstration on 9 October.


    The government had announced the obligation of the health pass for all employees from October 15 and violent demonstrations had shocked Italy.

    The government had announced the obligation of the health pass for all employees from October 15 and violent demonstrations had shocked Italy.

    Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

    “This is not just a response to fascist ‘squadronism’,” said CGIL union general secretary Maurizio Landini. “This square also symbolizes all those in Italy who want to change the country, who want to close the door to political violence,” he added to the assembled demonstrators.

    Several hundred people opposed the police in central Rome last Saturday, devastating, among other things, the CGIL headquarters. The attack came after a demonstration against the obligation, from October 15, of the health pass in all workplaces.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“I was caught in a whirlwind”: Zaz justifies his endless media absence
    Next articleMENU. Fuel: in which departments has it increased the most since the yellow vests crisis?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC