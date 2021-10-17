nearly 200,000 people demand the ban of the far right

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/16/2021 6:39 PM

Updated on 10/16/2021 at 6:40 p.m.

A giant protest took place in Rome on Saturday in which tens of thousands of Italians demanded a ban on the far right after violent protests against the health pass last weekend blamed on neofascists

Carrying “Fascism, never again” signs, the tens of thousands of demonstrators who gathered on Saturday in San Giovanni Square – a place historically associated with the left – demanded the ban of the neofascist group Forza Nuova (FN). This event brought together at least 200,000 people, according to the organizers, who mobilized 800 coaches and 10 trains.

FN leaders were among those arrested after the attack on the headquarters of the CGIL (left) union, the country’s main trade union confederation, during the anti-pass demonstration on 9 October.





“This is not just a response to fascist ‘squadronism’,” said CGIL union general secretary Maurizio Landini. “This square also symbolizes all those in Italy who want to change the country, who want to close the door to political violence,” he added to the assembled demonstrators.

Several hundred people opposed the police in central Rome last Saturday, devastating, among other things, the CGIL headquarters. The attack came after a demonstration against the obligation, from October 15, of the health pass in all workplaces.