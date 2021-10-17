new round for a health pass scheduled until summer 2022

The new “health vigilance” bill is the third text submitted to Parliament to include this tool, which is hated by a minority of the population but adopted by a large majority of French people.

Lever number 1 to push for vaccination against Covid but flammable political object, the health pass is once again up for debate in the National Assembly. From Tuesday, a bill will be examined extending the possibility of using it until July 31. After two laws examined in May and July, the new bill on “health vigilance” is the third text submitted to Parliament to include this tool hated by a minority of the population but adopted by a large majority of French people.

After the hardening of the conditions for the implementation of the pass adopted by forceps at the beginning of the summer, the deputies will vote on the extension for eight months of the device, which will make it possible to span the presidential and legislative elections. A choice that makes oppositions scream. “It will be tense,” predicts LR Philippe Gosselin. “We cannot sit down on democracy,” criticizes Pierre Dharréville, one of the spokespersons for the communist group.

“Stricter supervision” hoped for

Gérard Larcher, president of the Senate with a right-wing majority, has already announced that he was "No question of giving a blank check" to the executive for such a long period and so politically sensitive. In the street, the protest met with some success in the heart of the summer before running out of steam at the start of the school year. In the hemicycle, the majority will also have to keep an eye on its own troops.





Friday morning in the Law Committee, the LREM deputy of Paris Pacôme Rupin, resolute opponent to the past, seized the government project by narrowly passing an amendment which provides for limiting the use of the sanitary pass geographically and according to the evolution of the epidemic. According to LREM sources, it is certain that the majority will come back in session on this modification, but Pacôme Rupin wants to believe that a “slightly stricter framework” of the use of the sanitary pass is possible.

“The exceptional has become the norm”

If the elected Parisian, committed for several months against “culpable habituation” to this “dangerous tool”, appears lonely within the LREM group, some of his colleagues nevertheless consider it desirable to “take a date on the terms of exit from the pass sanitary ”. The text examined against the backdrop of the ebb of the epidemic must serve as any risk insurance for the executive which wants at all costs to spare itself, in the midst of the presidential election campaign, a trial of unpreparedness in the event of a trend reversal.

It is a question of “avoiding at all costs a new wave” which would saturate hospitals in the middle of winter, said the Minister of Health Olivier Véran in front of the deputies. The use of the pass until July 31, 2022 or the possibility of decreeing a territorial state of health emergency with its procession of restrictions are presented as a “toolbox” in which the government will not necessarily be obliged to draw.