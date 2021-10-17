New study suggests Earth is surrounded by giant ‘magnetic tunnel’

Astronomers suggest that our solar system may be surrounded by what they describe as a “magnetic tunnel”, visible in radio waves. Other mysterious magnetic structures in the galaxy, which have puzzled astronomers for decades, may finally have an explanation. The “North Polar Spur” and the “fan region”, located on either side of the Milky Way, could be linked by a vast system of magnetic filaments. These would form a 1000 light-year, tunnel-like structure around the Solar System and many nearby stars.

” If we rolled our eyes, we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we look – that is, if we had eyes that could see radio radiation. Astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, who made the discovery, said in a statement. Details of the study will appear soon in The Astrophysical Journal and are available on the preprint server arXiv.

These two magnetic structures have been known since the 1960s, but their nature was so far difficult to understand, especially since determining the exact distance at which they are located is a very complex task – the estimated distances vary between hundreds and thousands of ‘light years.

Two gigantic magnetic structures linked together

Until now, no analysis had ever established a link between the two structures. West and his colleagues were able to show that the two regions, as well as the prominent radio loops in the space between them, could be linked, leading to several puzzles concerning them being solved.

” A few years ago one of our co-authors, Tom Landecker, told me about a 1965 article from the early days of radio astronomy. Based on the raw data available at the time, the authors (Mathewson & Milne) hypothesized that these polarized radio signals could come from our view of the local arm of the galaxy, from within it. West explains.

” This article inspired me to develop this idea and link my model to the much better data that our telescopes provide us today. She adds. Using modeling and simulations, the researchers imagined what the “radio sky” would look like if the two structures were connected by magnetic filaments, playing on parameters such as distance to determine the best match.

The team was able to determine that the most likely distance between the structures and the Solar System is around 350 light years, which matches some of the closest estimates. This includes an estimate of the distance to the north polar spur earlier this year, based on data from Gaia, which found almost the entire spur to be within 500 light years. The total length of the tunnel modeled by West and his team is around 1000 light years.

This model agrees with a wide range of observational properties of the north polar spur and fan region, including shape, polarization of electromagnetic radiation, and luminosity.





” It’s extremely smart work Said University of Toronto astronomer Bryan Gaensler. ” When Jennifer first presented this idea to me, I thought it was too ‘extravagant’ to be an explanation. But she finally managed to convince me! Now I can’t wait to see how the rest of the astronomical community reacts. “.

Understanding the formation and evolution of galactic magnetic fields

The researchers admit that more work is needed to confirm the results and model the structure in more detail. But this first proposal could help solve a big and long-standing mystery, that of the formation and evolution of magnetic fields in galaxies, and how these fields are maintained. According to the researchers, this could also provide context for understanding other filamentary magnetic structures found around the galaxy.

The team plans to perform more complex modeling, but they believe more sensitive, higher-resolution observations would reveal hidden details that show how the structure fits into the larger galactic context.

” Magnetic fields do not exist in isolation. They all need to be connected to each other. So the next step is to better understand how this local magnetic field connects to both the larger-scale galactic magnetic field and the smaller-scale magnetic fields of our Sun and Earth. West said. ” I think it’s just great to imagine that these structures are everywhere, whenever we look up into the night sky “.

This model of “magnetic tunnel” also brings new ideas to the scientific community. ” These closely related structures also provide context to help understand similar non-thermal filamentary structures that are increasingly seen with modern radio telescopes. “, Conclude the researchers in the study.

Source: arXiv

Title image credits: Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory / Villa Elisa Telescope / ESA / Planck Collaboration / Stellarium / J. West