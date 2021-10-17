Newcastle, Sultans of Swing / Premier League / J8 / Newcastle-Tottenham / SOFOOT.com

On October 7, the club Newcastle United FC was bought by a Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund (PIF). A sudden reversal of fortune partly announced by the former Dire Straits and a great supporter of Magpies, Mark Knopfler.

This Sunday afternoon at 5.30 p.m., Newcastle, the new rich of the Premier League, welcomes Tottenham, a wealthy London club. Before the match, the ritual Going Home will be played at Saint James’ Park. An anthem composed in 1983 by Mark Knopfler, ex-leader of Dire Straits, historical inhabitant and emblematic supporter of the city of North East England. However, the repertoire of Dire Straits sometimes sticks in a surprising way to the history of Newcastle FC.

The singing magpie

Dire Straits, formed in 1977, literally translates to “To be in trouble” , “Completely broke” . Without being a poor club, Newcastle FC also lack the financial strength of the Big six well known Premier League. It was in 1980 that the group of the Knopfler brothers (Mark and David) landed their first super hit, Sultans of Swing, after five years of hardship. And the galleys, it is question in this piece which tells about a concert in South London of the Sultans of Swing, group of losers who still cling to their dreams of glory. Their music, a little old-fashioned New Orleans jazz, refers to the golden age of the big bands of the past… A bit like Newcastle, a big club from the very beginning of the 20e century (three times champion of England) but which has not won anything since the FA Cup 1955. We remember that a tenacious loss had deprived the Magpies of the league title in 1996 and 1997 when they finished second behind Manchester United twice!

The Swing Sultans refer to the historic Arab monarchs and symbolically to the current Prince Mohammed ben Salman who heads the PIF (Public Investment Fund), Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Fund which bought Newcastle FC for 352 million euros. And then in 1985, Mark Knopfler, the magpie singing had landed with his Dire Straits a new global mega hit, Money for Nothing, co-sung with Sting. The former Police leader, long galley rocker also before the worldwide success of his trio of Peroxidized Policemen, is a native of Newcastle and also a great supporter of Magpies. He had been present at all the club’s home matches during the victorious European epic in 1969 in the Fair Cities Cup, ancestor of the UEFA Cup and then the Europa League. The captain of Newcastle FC at the time, Bobby Moncur, remained the football idol of Gordon Sumner (real surname of Sting). Money For Nothing, which could be translated by ” easy money ” , roughly describes the spite of the working masses in the face of fake rockstars who earn fastoche money and pick up chicks galore ( “Money for nothing and chicks for free” ).





The Thieving Magpie …

The universe of Dire Straits which speaks of galleys, of losing, of “Arab princes” (the Sultans) and fortune fallen from the sky fits in strikingly the recent situation of Newcastle FC, current 18e Premier League and 16e in commercial value, according to Transfermarkt. Renamed a bit quickly as the “Richest club in the world” , in view of the extraordinary financial surface of the PIF with assets estimated at 430 billion dollars, the nouveau riche of PL arouses anger and jealousy in the rest of the Kingdom. The general anger is of course the human rights violations in Saudi Arabia and jealousy emanates from British football, clubs and supporters of the other nineteen elite teams. “Money for nothing and chicks for free! ” , they seem to be screaming at fans of Magpies, to the angels now, as we could see through their manifestations of joy on October 7th.

Because Newcastle will be able to recruit in great width. According to Daily Telegraph, the envelope devoted to the winter transfer window would be of the order of at least 220 million euros. “We want to win the Premier League in five to ten years, asserts Amanda Staveley, new executive director of the club. This takeover is extremely transformative. We want to see trophies. But for this we need investment, time, patience and teamwork. ” And the thieving Magpies are already eyeing the neighbors, starting with Manchester City, whose training director, Jason Wilcox, is one of the strong links in Pep Guardiola’s staff. According to several English media, PSG players like Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas or Gigi Donnarumma would be targeted. Relaunching Coutinho, in difficulty at Barça, would also be in the plans. The days of Steve Bruce are already numbered, we are talking about the very imminent arrival of Antonio Conte, champion of England 2017 and winner of the FA Cup in 2018 with Chelsea. And why not also recruit the golgoth of Blues, Rüdiger, to strengthen PL’s worst defense? Good idea: “Rüdiger” is a track by Mark Knopfler written in 1996 which appears on his solo album Golden Heart. CQFD. Mark had predicted everything.

By Chérif Ghemmour