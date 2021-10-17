Newcastle-Tottenham interrupted due to malaise

The meeting Newcastle – Tottenham (1-2) was stopped at the end of the first half because of a discomfort in the east stand of Saint James Park. Sergio Reguilon alerted the match referee to update him on the situation in the stadium. Eric Dier rushed to his medical staff to request emergency intervention. A trainer then rushed to the stands with a defibrillator and the referee sent the two teams to the locker room.





Earlier in the game, Callum Wilson opened the scoring for the Magpies, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane reversed the game for the Spurs. After more than twenty minutes of interruption, the match finally resumed to resume the end of this first period. “The spectator who needed urgent medical assistance was stabilized and taken to hospital. Our thoughts are with them and with all those affected ”, said the London club in its press release.